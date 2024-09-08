Lions Reveal 2024 Week 1 Home Uniform Combination
The Detroit Lions revealed what uniform they will don in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The combination includes the Honolulu Blue jersey with white numbers along with blue pants.
Supporters got their first look of the new uniform against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team's lone home preseason game. The all blue combination is reminiscent of what the Lions wore throughout their playoff run last season.
According to the team website, "In refreshed “Honolulu Blue”, the Home jersey welcomes back a classic white number font, and is paired with pants in true silver – the way it was meant to be. New shoulder and pant striping borrows from the racing stripes used on the Ford Mustang, and both notably include the return of white accents. The inside collar is inscribed with “One Pride”, in honor of our team’s passionate and frenzied fan base that packs Ford Field to create one of the most intimidating game day atmospheres in the NFL."
The Lions and Rams' meeting Sunday will be a rematch of the Wild Card Round of last year's playoffs, in which the Lion emerged victorious 24-23.
Despite challenges not having much film on the current edition of the Rams, the Lions roster and coaching staff believe they will have enough answers to anything unforeseen being ran by Sean McVay's squad.
"I think you have to look at what have they had success on from the point past the bye week and then had success against us. Offense, defense, had some things that worked well for them, why wouldn’t you use it again? Then things that weren’t so good and I think you’re doing a little bit of projecting and I think a lot of it is that, but then I go back to, you have to have answers ready when we get into this game," said Campbell. "We’re going to have to have some things ready to go that if we get looks that we’re not quite anticipating that we have to be ready to have answers for. Because they’ll throw some curve balls just like we’re going to throw some curve balls."
