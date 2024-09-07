Preview: Lions Facing Rams Team Battling Injuries, Roster Changes
The Detroit Lions begin their season with a playoff rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.
Matt Levine covers the Rams for Rams On SI. He recently answered five questions from Lions On SI previewing Sunday's primetime matchup at Ford Field.
1. How will the trade of linebacker Ernest Jones impact the Rams defense?
Matt Levine: Trading away Ernest Jones will hurt the Rams' defense as he was the leader of this team. He was the guy relaying the signals and calls from the coaching staff so it could be a little strange at first. Now without both Jones and Aaron Donald, the Rams will have to rely on some fairly inexperienced players against a tough Lions offensive attack. Adding in that starting cornerback Darious Williams is also out, it could be a tough day for the Los Angeles defense.
2. How much confidence does the Rams' offense have due to solid receiving core and young running backs that can make plays?
Levine: Los Angeles has all the confidence in the world in their offense. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp leading the charge, the Rams feels that they can be a top offensive attack in the NFL. The offense may be the saving grace of the season to help them try to make it back to the playoffs.
3. What were the best offseason moves the Rams made?
Levine: Signing Tre'Davious White to bolster the cornerback room. Especially now with all the injuries, having White could make a massive difference. Drafting Braden Fiske and Jared Verse. These two picks inject youth into the Rams' defense and give them a decent replacement for losing Donald.
4. What are 1-2 key matchups you are watching this week?
Levine: As mentioned, Williams will be out for this contest so the Rams may be relying on some young cornerbacks in this game. How will they hold up against the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and others?
The coaching aspect is the second matchup to watch. This is the first game that Sean McVay doesn’t have Donald on his team. How does that change things defensively? Will he be more aggressive than usual on offense?
5. Who wins the Sunday Night Football contest between the Rams and Lions at Ford Field and why?
Levine: The Rams are entering this game with a chip on their shoulder after the playoff loss. They would love nothing more than to get some revenge over Detroit. But with the injuries on the defensive side of the ball, plus the trade of Jones, it could be tough.
The Lions grab another close victory at home to start the season out well. Los Angeles regroups and gets ready for the Cardinals in Week 2.