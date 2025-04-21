Lions Rod Wood Dunks on Green Bay Draft: They'll Finish Second
The Detroit Lions' fan base set a new standard for draft attendance last year.
With the draft being hosted in Detroit, fans came out in droves. Over the three-day event, the city of Detroit set a new NFL record for draft attendance with over 775,000 fans. Additionally, Detroit set a record for highest attendance on the first day with over 275,000.
In 2025, the draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of one of the Lions' biggest NFC North rivals. During a luncheon at the Detroit Economic Club ahead of the draft, team president Rod Wood took a jab at Green Bay regarding the potential of Detroit's record being broken.
Wood referred to where the Packers finished in the division, third place, in the 2024 season while claiming that Detroit's record will remain unbroken after this year's draft.
"I don't think they'll ever top it," Wood said, via 97.1 The Ticket. "There's no way Green Bay will come close. They'll finish second — or they'll finish third like they did last year."
Wood also said during the luncheon that the Lions would like to bring the draft back to Detroit in the future.
Prior to last year, the record for draft attendance was just over 600,000. That mark was set in Nashville, Tennessee in 2019.
Previously, the NFL had held the draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City each year. However, beginning with the event being held in Chicago in both 2015 and 2016. Since then, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City have also hosted drafts.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and concludes Saturday. Currently, the Lions have seven picks including the 28th overall selection.