Lions Rookie EDGE Leaves Monday Practice Early
A Detroit Lions rookie defender departed practice early on Monday and is being evaluated for an injury.
Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, who the Lions drafted in the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL draft, left practice and is currently being evaluated for a lower leg injury. The severity and extent of the injury is not currently known.
According to a report after practice, Hassanein walked off the field with a limp but without the assistance of trainers, and told reporters he was alright as he walked inside.
Hassanein has impressed throughout the early stages of camp, showcasing a solid ability to rush the passer and an unquestionable desire to learn from veterans and coaches alike.
The Boise State product is one of the most intriguing players on the Lions' roster, due to his inspirational story and the fact that he plays a position that is highly valuable.
Hassanein plays with a desirable intensity, as coaches have praised the way he attacks every assignment with intent and desire to improve.
“Well, I think you’re always coaching the, ‘Hey man, don’t get to the point where you’re so out of control that you’re not able to make that transition into doing your job,’ whether it is upfield or it’s a counter," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "But I bring this back again, you would much rather pull back on guys than have to try to prod them and push them and, ‘Hey man, quit being so conservative.’ And so, we can coach backwards off of that. Love the effort, love his enthusiasm. And he is a sponge, he wants to know, he really does and he tries to take what he’s being told, he tries to think about it and take it to the field and grow. And he really is improving. He’s improving.”
The rookie is currently behind Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad on the depth chart, and as a result he could wind up making a big impact on special teams in his debut season. He has noted his desire to improve in this area after not seeing special teams action in college.
Detroit was also without several other players who did not participate in practice. Among them were wide receivers Tim Patrick and Dominic Lovett and cornerback Terrion Arnold.
The Lions welcomed back a pair of offensive linemen who had been out nearly a week, as Dan Skipper (ankle) and Jamarco Jones (ankle) both appeared in practice, albeit on a limited basis.
Taylor Decker took team reps for the first time this training camp, as he continues to recover and add more to his workload after an offseason shoulder procedure.
Detroit has dealt with a flurry of injuries recently, as the team has placed six players on either reserve/PUP or injured reserve. Each of those players, Levi Onwuzurike, Ennis Rakestraw, Dan Jackson, Kenny Yeboah, Justin Herron and Colby Sorsdal, are expected to miss the entire season.