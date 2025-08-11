Lions Offensive Line Dealing With Another Major Injury
The Detroit Lions have been snake-bitten by the injury bug throughout training camp, with several injuries piling up over the course of the first three weeks of training camp.
On Sunday, the team placed three more players on injured reserve, and doing so during training camp means that each of those players will be out for the season barring any agreeing to an injury settlement.
In addition to the trio of Justin Herron, Colby Sorsdal and Kenny Yeboah, Campbell said Monday that offensive lineman Trystan Colon will also be out for an extended period of time.
The veteran suffered an elbow injury after taking a chop from a defensive player during the preseason game Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Herron suffered an arm injury in pregame warmups, while Sorsdal and Yeboah suffered in-game injuries that have been deemed season-ending. To account for the rash of injuries, the Lions signed four players including a pair of offensive linemen in Gunner Britton and Keaton Sutherland.
On a positive note, Campbell said that the team will welcome back a pair of backup tackles in Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones. Skipper had been out for a week with an ankle injury, while Jones left last week's Monday practice early and had been out since.
Veteran Taylor Decker is also expected to see his workload in practice increase this week after being limited last week.
"Herron's out, Sorsdal's out, Colon is out for a while, got an elbow there. So that was kind of the two corresponding moves with the two gentlemen we signed yesterday, Britton and Sutherland," Campbell said. "Now, that being said, Skipper ought to be back today in a limited capacity, so should Jones. Decker will be moving out there today, getting some real practice reps. So we'll have those guys, yet we're gaining three guys back that have been injured, so that's good."
Detroit has also had some shuffling at the skill positions. In addition to Yeboah, running back Jabari Small is dealing with a soft-tissue injury that prompted the team to waive him with an injury settlement.
To take the place of those two players on the active roster, the Lions signed tight end Gunnar Oakes and running back Deon Jackson.
Campbell also noted that cornerback Terrion Arnold (hamstring) and wide receiver Dominic Lovett (abdominal) will remain out of practice on Monday.
"Yeboah, he kind of got his knee a little bit so he was another one of those. And then Small, the back, soft tissue," Campbell said. "Practice today, other the ones I just said, nobody else will be practicing out of that group that's been injured. T.A.'s still out, he's getting better but he's still out. Lovett's still out. That's pretty much it."
The Lions also have welcomed defensive back Morice Norris back to the practice facility after he suffered an injury in a scary moment in Friday's game. Campbell said that the Fresno State product will be sidelined around two weeks and is in concussion protocol.
"Mo's back with us, he's doing well. It's good to have him back, and he's good," Campbell said. "Obviously, he's in concussion protocol, we're gonna take it nice and easy here, we're gonna make sure he's good over the next, call it, 10-14 days and reassess. That's good news."