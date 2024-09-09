Lions Run Over Rams, Win Opener, 26-20 (OT)
The Detroit Lions finally began their quest to reach the pinnacle of the National Football League.
A familiar foe awaited, as the Los Angeles Rams were the first opponent to visit Ford Field this season. Detroit once again was tasked with defeating the Rams veteran signal-caller, Matthew Stafford, who relished the opportunity to avenge a disappointing playoff loss.
Fans lined up three hours early to cheer on a team that is expected to again compete for the NFC North division title.
After a light show and the Lions' starting defense being introduced, two teams that are expected to be playoff caliber battled for 60 minutes.
Detroit was able to get out to a double-digit lead, but the Rams clawed their way into the game to force Dan Campbell's squad into needing a fourth-quarter comeback and heroics in overtime.
After the Rams lost the coin toss in overtime, Jared Goff marched the team right down the field to send the frenzied crowd home thrilled.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 26-20 overtime win against the Rams.
Levi Onwuzurike rewards trust from coaches
The former second-round pick was one of the bright spots all throughout this year's training camp.
Finally healthy, the talented defensive lineman was among the defensive starters announced during pregame introductions.
After Detroit's defense forced a three-and-out on the Rams' first possession, Stafford moved the Rams' offense into Detroit's territory, aided by a 16-yard completion to wideout Puka Nacua that had the offense on the 38-yard line.
Onwuzurike was able to force the Rams into settling for a field goal by sacking Stafford along with Marcus Davenport for a loss of eight yards.
Lions answered Rams' first scoring drive with old school football
After the Rams took the early lead, Detroit leaned on what should be its strength for the duration of the season.
Ben Johnson started Detroit's second offensive possession with seven consecutive runs, leaning on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to find rushing lanes created by an offensive line ready to prove it can shoulder the load.
After an incompletion on third-and-2, Montgomery was given the nod on fourth down, as Dan Campbell benefitted from continuing his aggressive ways.
Detroit answered with a near 8:00, 15-play, 63-yard drive that was capped off by a Jake Bates 25-yard field goal, tying the game at three early in the second quarter.
Carlton Davis sparks Lions early
Last season, Detroit's secondary struggled to get off the field, as Aaron Glenn's unit was in the bottom tier in terms of pass coverage.
Carlton Davis was a player the front office traded for this past offseason due to his ability to lock up top wideouts on a consistent basis.
Needing a stop on fourth down midway through the second quarter, Stafford targeted Cooper Kupp unsuccessfully, as the veteran defensive back forced a turnover on downs with a pass breakup.
Jameson Williams turns on the jets
Detroit's defensive stop gave it momentum on its third offensive possession.
Jameson Williams, who is expected to be an integral part of the offense, had a 36-yard reception and a 13-yard run that played a major factor in Detroit's first scoring drive of the season.
The two big plays highlighted a nine-play, 77-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock. Jahmyr Gibbs had a 14-yard reception, and ultimately capped off the drive with a 1-yard score that was initially ruled short but overturned after review.
After relying on power for their first two series, the Lions marched up the field with a quick pace. Speed was the theme of the possession, with Gibbs and Williams being the top two options.
To start the second half, the speedy wideout secured a 52-yard touchdown, even with Rams defensive back Tre'Davious White attempting to thwart his route with an illegal-contact penalty. The explosive play excited the crowd, and gave Detroit a 17-3 lead early in the second half.
Kerby Joseph's revenge
Stafford has repeatedly discussed his frustrations with the manner in which the talented safety plays the game.
The former Lions signal-caller did not like that tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL during last year's wild-card round playoff game following Joseph's tackle.
Joseph has not shied away from playing a physical brand of football.
Late in the first half, the Rams were driving once again and threatening to tie the game before the break. However, Joseph thwarted the attempt by picking off Stafford in the end zone.
Brian Branch, who is playing at safety, nearly had multiple interceptions in his first game playing alongside Joseph extensively.
Terrion Arnold picked on, called for multiple penalties
Despite a 14-point deficit, the Rams battled back in the second half.
Detroit's talented defensive back did not look out of place, but incurred multiple pass-interference calls in the second half.
The first occurred against Cooper Kupp in the end zone.
After Arnold briefly departed, the Rams inched closer when Kyren Williams scampered for a 2-yard touchdown to trim Detroit's lead to 17-10.
On the Rams next offensive possession, the No. 24 overall pick again was called for pass interference in coverage against Demarcus Robinson. Fortunately, Detroit's defense limited the Rams to a 26-yard field goal, which trimmed their lead to 17-13 early in the fourth quarter.
St. Brown has quiet night
After logging two catches through the Lions' first two drives, Amon-Ra St. Brown was held silent for much of the rest of the game. The USC product, coming off an All-Pro season in which he surpassed 1,500 receiving yards, finished with just three catches for 13 yards.
Goff also threw a critical interception in his direction, trying to threat the needle into a tight window. John Johnson III made a solid play on the ball and prevented it from hitting the turf, allong the Rams to take over at a critical juncture in the fourth quarter.
The Rams took their first lead of the game, 20-17, with less than five minutes remaining in the opener, as Stafford led his team on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a nine-yard Cupp touchdown grab.
Despite struggling for much of the second half, the Lions were able to put together a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20. Jake Bates drilled the equalizer from 32 yards out.