Lions Safety Departs Browns Game Injured
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph suffered an injury and was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The injury occurred on a diving interception and ensuing return by teammate D.J. Reed. During Reed's return, Joseph went down and landed hard on his knee. He remained on the turf before being helped off by trainers and headed straight to the locker room.
The Illinois product did not immediately return to the game on the next defensive series and was officially ruled questionable with a knee injury. He was replaced at safety by veteran Avonte Maddox.
At the start of the second half, Joseph was on the sideline working with trainers and moving around while watching the defense. He eventually returned to the game on Detroit's second defensive series of the third quarter.
Joseph was not listed on Detroit's injury report this week, but has been limited in previous weeks during practice due to a knee injury. It was not immediately clear if the knee he injured Sunday is the same that has ailed him ahead of prior games.
The Lions placed another safety, Daniel Thomas, on injured reserve Saturday with a forearm injury.
Earlier in the game, Joseph recorded his second interception of the season on what appeared to be a miscommunication between Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco and his wide receiving corps.
The Lions scored after Reed's interception set up a short field. After Reed returned the ball to Cleveland's 5-yard line, Detroit added to its lead with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Detroit held a 17-7 lead with three minutes to play in the first half as a result of the touchdown from Goff to St. Brown. Cleveland took an early 7-0 lead on a touchdown from Quinshon Judkins, and Detroit tied the game with a score from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
The Lions took the lead on a field goal by Jake Bates, then added to it after the interception by Reed and ensuing score by St. Brown. Bates nailed a 58-yard field goal just before the half to give Detroit a 20-7 advantage entering the break.
Entering the game, the Lions' defense and head coach Dan Campbell were focused on finding ways to disguise coverages working against the veteran Flacco, who has seen plenty in his 18 seasons of experience.
"You've got to disguise some things on third down, but you've got to be on it if you're gonna do it. And then we've got to be able to have disruption up the middle of the pocket," Campbell said. "We have to find a way to get pressure in his face. If we can do that, that's where we feel like we can have success. But you tip your hand even a little bit, he'll pick you apart. I mean, he's seen it all. He'll check the protection, he'll check the routes because he can pick it up fast."