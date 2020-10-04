SI.com
Biggest Matchup to Watch in Saints-Lions: Alvin Kamara vs. Jamie Collins

Vito Chirco

No Michael Thomas. No worries for the Lions when it comes to the Saints' skill position players then, right? 

To steal a line from ESPN's Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend. 

The reason why: New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (438) through three weeks. 

The fifth-year pro is explosive not only on the ground, but also as a pass-catcher in the Saints' air attack.

He's rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, good for an average of 4.9 yards per rush attempt.

Additionally, he's caught 27 balls for 285 yards and three more scores, giving him a total of six on the young season. 

He'll be a tough assignment for Detroit's linebackers group all game long, specifically for the team's best linebacker in veteran Jamie Collins. 

Collins already has had to deal with Aaron Jones, who burned him and the Lions for 236 all-purpose yards and three scores in Detroit's Week 2 matchup with the Packers.

However, Kamara will be Collins' hardest matchup to date.

Collins finished with six total tackles a week ago against the Cardinals, and should be expected to corral and bring Kamara to the turf at least a couple times Sunday at Ford Field. 

As for who wins the head-to-head battle, though, I'm putting my money on Kamara, and you should, too. 

