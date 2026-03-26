Attorney of Terrion Arnold Releases Statement Regarding Text Messages

Amidst the revelation of new information surrounding an incident in Florida, the attorney of Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has released a statement.

On Thursday, reports from the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press revealed text messages involving co-defendants in an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Florida that referenced Arnold by name several times.

These texts were between Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, both of whom are among six co-defendants currently facing at least eight felony counts of kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Other co-defendants in the case include Boakai Hilton, Lyndell Hudson, Christion Williams and Freddie Hughes.

The Lions cornerback's name was also referenced in a 27-page text threat acquired by the Detroit Free Press between five total people, appearing once in messages that are time-stamped to have occurred near the time of the incident.

Arnold was first associated with the incident by a court order from Hillsbourough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy. In the court order, Arnold was alleged to be involved in the plot as retribution for being robbed from his rental home in Florida. He has not been charged with any crime.

His attorney, Tim Jensen, released a statement in which he states that he had not seen the text messages.

"We have not yet been provided with the text messages in question, and it would be inappropriate to comment on isolated excerpts without first reviewing them in their full context," Jansen wrote. "We are aware that law enforcement has conducted an extensive investigation, as reflected in the 49-page criminal information. Notably, our client has not been charged, and based on the evidence currently known, we do not anticipate that any charges will be brought against him.

"Any suggestion of involvement appears to rest solely on the fact that our client is acquainted with certain individuals connected to this matter. Mere association does not constitute participation in criminal activity. Importantly, there is no evidence, nor any witness testimony, indicating that our client had any involvement."

In addition to this statement, Jensen told the Detroit Free Press that he has not heard from the prosecutor and does not anticipate Arnold being charged.

According to a police report filed on Feb. 3, which was one day before the incident in question occurred, Arnold was robbed of items such as bags, jewelry, a cell phone and $100,000 in cash.

Reports state that two of the defendants in the case have confessed to their roles in the matter. The incident occurred on Feb. 4, as two victims were allegedly lured to a location where they were beaten.