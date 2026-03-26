The Biggest Question Lions Still Haven't Answered After Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have made a flurry of moves throughout free agency, but there are still areas where the team has questions with the NFL Draft just under a month away.

General manager Brad Holmes has made a significant amount of additions throughout the offseason, headlined by notable moves on the offensive line and in the secondary. Yet, the team has some needs on the defensive line that could be defining their draft approach.

Holmes has made some additions in this area, specifically at the EDGE position with the signings of veterans D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. Both players have some upside, but are not exactly proven commodities when it comes to rushing the passer.

The Lions have a need for a second productive pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off a season in which he earned second team All-Pro honors and notched a career-high 14.5 sacks.

With nearly three weeks gone by in free agency, the question of who will be the second option opposite Hutchinson is the biggest one facing the Lions in 2026. Al-Quadin Muhammad, who ranked second on the team in sacks, is no longer with the organization after inking a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are options on the roster, including Wonnum and Turner. Alim McNeill is a possible option rushing from the interior, but he was unable to get into a groove after missing the first six games of the year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late in the 2024 season.

McNeill signed a four-year extension worth north of $95 million in 2024 and is expected to produce at a high level. As a result, the Lions could be banking on more production from him in the upcoming season.

The Lions could also look to add a nose tackle who has some pass-rush upside. Tyleik Williams certainly has that upside, and as the team's first-round pick last year could be in store for a bigger role in 2026.

However, the Lions are light on nose tackle depth at this stage as DJ Reader remains unsigned and Roy Lopez inked a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps the Lions could seek out another pass-rush option who has the capability to play the nose tackle position.

At this stage, the most logical option could be that the Lions will pursue a young pass-rusher in the draft. Detroit waited until the sixth-round last year to draft one in Ahmed Hassanein, who was waived with an injury designation before returning on the practice squad later in the year.

The Lions need to find a second option in the pass-rush element of Kelvin Sheppard's defense, as it will increase the amount of heat they can put on opposing passers. This could immensely help, or hurt, the defense depending on how it is addressed for the remainder of the offseason.