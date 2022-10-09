Lions Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Collapsing Against Patriots
A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots in Week 5.
After replacing veteran DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position.
Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against the Seattle Seahawks was quite alarming.
In fact, the Lions' defense has struggled all season to limit the effectiveness of their opponents.
Miscommunication, blown assignments and trust issues forced the coaching staff to make needed personnel changes in Week 5 against the Patriots on the road.
Unfortunately, Smith collapsed early in the game, on the opening Patriots drive offensively.
Attempting to block tight end Hunter Henry, Smith collapsed and fell awkwardly to the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Patriots
Read more on the Detroit Lions' keys to victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points
Could the Lions contest against the Patriots be a high-scoring affair?
Medical staffs from both teams immediately came to Smith's aid, and he was eventually carted off the field in an ambulance.
Crews waited and also allowed family members to ride along in the ambulance. Both teams came on to the field to offer support in solidarity prior to Smith's departure to the hospital.
According to the team, Saivion Smith was being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a possible neck injury.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.