A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots in Week 5.

After replacing veteran DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position.

Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against the Seattle Seahawks was quite alarming.

In fact, the Lions' defense has struggled all season to limit the effectiveness of their opponents.

Miscommunication, blown assignments and trust issues forced the coaching staff to make needed personnel changes in Week 5 against the Patriots on the road.

Unfortunately, Smith collapsed early in the game, on the opening Patriots drive offensively.

Attempting to block tight end Hunter Henry, Smith collapsed and fell awkwardly to the turf at Gillette Stadium.

Medical staffs from both teams immediately came to Smith's aid, and he was eventually carted off the field in an ambulance.

Crews waited and also allowed family members to ride along in the ambulance. Both teams came on to the field to offer support in solidarity prior to Smith's departure to the hospital.

According to the team, Saivion Smith was being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a possible neck injury.

