Skip to main content

Lions Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Collapsing Against Patriots

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith is being evaluated at a local hospital.

A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots in Week 5. 

After replacing veteran DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position. 

Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against the Seattle Seahawks was quite alarming. 

In fact, the Lions' defense has struggled all season to limit the effectiveness of their opponents. 

Miscommunication, blown assignments and trust issues forced the coaching staff to make needed personnel changes in Week 5 against the Patriots on the road. 

Unfortunately, Smith collapsed early in the game, on the opening Patriots drive offensively. 

Attempting to block tight end Hunter Henry, Smith collapsed and fell awkwardly to the turf at Gillette Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

goff5

Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

hockenson5

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Patriots

Read more on the Detroit Lions' keys to victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

goff5

Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points

Could the Lions contest against the Patriots be a high-scoring affair?

Medical staffs from both teams immediately came to Smith's aid, and he was eventually carted off the field in an ambulance. 

Crews waited and also allowed family members to ride along in the ambulance. Both teams came on to the field to offer support in solidarity prior to Smith's departure to the hospital. 

According to the team, Saivion Smith was being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a possible neck injury.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

goff5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactive List

By John Maakaron
hockenson5
News

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Patriots

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19167762_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Lions-Patriots

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play against Patriots

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

How to Watch Lions vs. Patriots: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

By John Maakaron
hockenson5
News

Why T.J. Hockenson May Be 'Problematic' for Patriots

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19186162_168388382_lowres
News

T.J. Lang: Russell Wilson Is 'So Fraudulent and Fake'

By Christian Booher