Lions Second Padded Practice Updates, Highlights
The Detroit Lions are conducting their second practice in front of fans on Saturday, the day that marks their sixth training camp practice of the 2025 season.
Coach Dan Campbell has built one of the league's best teams, and as a result there's plenty of excitement generated for this year's Lions team. After the disappointing end to last season, the team has plenty of motivation for what it hopes is another run at a Super Bowl in 2025.
Additionally, Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have found several foundational players who have become long-term members of the organization. As a result, the team has grown up together and many of the players who came to Detroit in younger stages of their careers now have families attending training camp practices.
“It’s just flown. It’s crazy, it really is. It’s awesome. It’s a good feeling to see that, to watch these guys just grow and mature and now here they go," Campbell said. "The young families and they’re just starting their life. Really, I mean they’re just starting their life. And to know where they’ve come from and then you realize how old you are and it just happens fast. It really does. But, I’m happy for all those guys. I love our dudes, man.”
The Lions will be fully padded once again Saturday before taking Sunday off. Detroit begins its preseason slate in less than a week, as they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31.
Follow along all throughout Saturday's practice for updates and highlights.
10:21 a.m. -- Aidan Hutchinson beat Dan Skipper on the inside with ease and would've had a strip-sack on Jared Goff.
10:15 a.m. -- Kicker Jake Bates made all three of his field goal attempts, but the distance is uncertain from reporters' end zone vantage points.
10:05 a.m. -- The defense won an 11-on-11 red zone period, as Jared Goff was forced into multiple incompletions and a sack with the pocket collapsing. Cornerback Terrion Arnold also made a nice play on a run by David Montgomery.
9:55 a.m. -- The rest of Hooker's 7-on-7 period was unspectacular. He threw back-to-back incompletions after the touchdown to Kennedy.
9:51 a.m. -- Hendon Hooker, who is working with the second-team offense today, tossed a touchdown pass to Tom Kennedy. The wideout beat Tyson Russell in the right corner of the end zone.
9:42 a.m. -- Jackson Meeks had an exciting highlight grab on a pass from Kyle Allen, going up and snaring a one-handed catch working against Stantley Thomas-Oliver.
9:37 a.m. -- Aidan Hutchinson had his first big play of the day, snuffing out a David Montgomery run.
9:35 a.m. -- Sam LaPorta made a big play happen, showing off his run after catch ability on a short pass from Jared Goff.
9:31 a.m. -- Linebacker Grant Stuard made a nice tackle on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during a special teams rep and showcased plenty of energy.
9:25 a.m. -- Some procedural issues have popped up for the offense early on, with both the first-team and second-team offenses committing false start penalties. There have also been some early flash plays, as Kye Robichaux ran over safety Loren Strickland on one snap and linebacker Ezekiel Turner flew in untouched to blow up a run play.
9:15 a.m. -- Tyleik Williams is getting first-team reps with the defensive line during early drills.
9:05 a.m. -- Team owner Sheila Hamp is present for practice and drew loud applause from the fans.
8:55 a.m. -- Jameson Williams is an early crowd favorite, with Jared Goff and Dan Campbell also drawing loud cheers from season-ticket holders early in practice.
8:45 a.m. -- Lions' linebacker Alex Anzalone has returned to practice for the first time in training camp. Rookie defensive tackle Tyliek Williams, veteran defensive linemen Al-Quadin Muhammad and Roy Lopez, wide receiver Tim Patrick and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw are also back in action.