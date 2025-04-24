10 Players Lions Could Target in First Round of NFL Draft
Draft day is officially here.
The Detroit Lions hold the 28th overall pick in the first round, which begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Offensive line and EDGE are among the biggest needs on the Lions' roster, but general manager Brad Holmes has never drafted specifically to a need.
As a result, there are a number of different prospects Detroit could target if it does not elect to trade out of its first-round selection.
Here are 10 players the Lions could target in the first round of the NFL Draft, listed alphabetically and sorted by position.
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
One of several Michigan natives who has first-round upside, Hairston made his presence felt with a strong performance at the NFL Combine. He showcased speed and explosiveness with a 4.28 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical.
The Lions have stocked up at corner this offseason with the additions of D.J. Reed, Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin, plus the returns of Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. However, Hairston is a schematic fit and Holmes has not shied away from drafting at a position where the team is already deep in the past.
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon is a versatile defensive tackle with pass-rush ability. He'd meet the Lions' standards for work ethic and play-style, as he has a relentless motor. His instincts show up on tape, as he's able to fight off blocks.
His ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line would also help the Lions. Detroit may have to rely on its depth early in the year with Alim McNeill expected to be sidelined, and as a result Harmon would be a valuable piece early in his career.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Grant is a massive nose tackle who has the potential to be an anchor for any NFL defense. What sets him apart is his athleticism, as he possesses uncanny ability to move for a player who weighed in at 331 pounds at the NFL Combine.
The Lions have DJ Reader and Roy Lopez at the position already, but both are set to be free agents after this season. As a result, Grant would give the team valuable insurance as a rookie before having a path to be a big-time contributor in his second season.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku was an All-American at Boston College last season as he dominated the ACC with 16.5 sacks. He projects to be an instant impact defender due to his deep array of rush moves and athleticism off the edge.
The Boston College product does have some growth ahead of him as a run defender, but tape indicates he should be able to hold up in that area. With his size and ability to bend around the edge, Ezeiruaku has serious upside and could help Detroit's pass-rush immensely.
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
One of the most intriguing players in this year's class is Green, who was a force at Marshall last season. The jump from the Sun Belt to the NFL will be a big one, so it may take time for him to reach that level of production at the professional level.
Additionally, Green has dealt with off-field issues stemming from two separate accusations of sexual assault. He has not faced any legal consequences as a result of either, and teams have likely done plenty of research into those issues. If he's deemed a fit, he has tantalizing upside that would fit a big need for Detroit.
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Stewart is an excellent athlete and has all the necessary traits to be successful, but he's a case study in talent versus production. He had just 4.5 sacks in his career at Texas A&M, and because of this it's worth wondering whether he can unlock his tools at the NFL level.
There's potential for him to be an elite pass-rusher in the right situation. There's a chance a team higher in the draft takes a chance on his talent, but if he falls to the 28th pick, the Lions may see the value in gambling on his upside.
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Williams has the frame and physicality to be a nice fit opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. His toughness lends itself to him being a firm edge presence against the run, and he was able to overwhelm blockers with his hand usage to get to the quarterback.
He's expected to be the latest in a long line of Georgia defenders who have gone on to have success at the NFL level. With Brad Holmes' affinity for players to come out of the SEC, Williams could be a potential trade-up target if there's an early run on players at his position.
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
With Kevin Zeitler off to Tennessee, the Lions have an opening on the offensive line at the right guard position. While Christian Mahogany impressed in his limited audition as a starter, the Lions have always been willing to add competition and could do so by drafting Booker.
In each of the Lions' last three first-round appearances, they've drafted a player out of Alabama. Though it could just be coincidence, Booker fills a need and has the ability to be an instant impact player.
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel was a tackle in college, but is expected to be at his best as an interior lineman. Time will tell whether that's at guard or center, but having an offensive lineman who could compete for the one vacancy in their starting lineup while offering depth in multiple areas would be valuable for Detroit.
Injuries have been a factor for Detroit up front in recent years, so having a player capable of wearing multiple hats would be beneficial from a depth perspective.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
One of the fastest players at the Combine, Golden could be an immediate impact player with the ability to stretch the field. Though he needs some polish, he is a nuanced route-runner and can get behind defenses.
His speed paired with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown could give the Lions a nice set of wide receivers, along with Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond. Holmes indicated that he'd like for the team to get younger at wide receiver, and Golden visited the Lions in the pre-draft process, which indicates that the team has some level of interest in him.