Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks.

The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 3 pick, writer Kyle Crabbs selected Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, and he took defensive lineman Bryan Bresee with the Lions' second of two first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

"Did you watch Kentucky outlast Mississippi State on Saturday night? If you did, you saw a quarterback battle through a foot injury and a shoulder injury to lead his team to victory," Crabbs explained. "That toughness is sure to catch the attention of Dan Campbell -- as are the physical tools that Will Levis offers at the position. Playing in an offensive system that has a lot of parallels to many pro systems, Levis’ two years as a starter in Lexington should serve as helpful learning experiences as he transitions to the NFL."

The Lions are likely going to be required to add several impactful defensive players in next year's draft, as the defense remains among the worst in the NFL.

Watching film of Clemson shows Bresee consistently demonstrating a high motor and solid fundamentals along the interior of the defensive line.

While stout against the run, Bresee is a reliable tackler and remains impactful despite being double-teamed.

"Detroit is continuing to add to the “team culture” component of its roster construction. The addition of Levis on offense gives the team a tough, hard-nosed, and talented player. Bryan Bresee can serve as the equivalent on the defensive side while adding much-needed talent to a defensive front that has faced a tough transition away from Matt Patricia the last few years."