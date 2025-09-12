Lions Send Direct Message to CB: Learn From Your Mistakes
The Detroit Lions have high expectations for cornerback Terrion Arnold.
A former first-round draft pick, Arnold is a major reason the coaching staff has elevated expectations for the secondary and for the defense.
Against the Green Bay Packers, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back was picked on early, with mixed results.
While he had pass breakups and showcased growth, the Packers learned something from the Lions game against the San Francisco 49ers to use it against the young defender.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard directly shared with reporters what his expectations are for the players on defense.
He did not mince words when explaining Arnold needs to learn from his past mistakes, as he is now a professional NFL football players.
“By learning by previous mistakes. You guys have been around here, we got the exact same play at San Francisco last year," said Sheppard. "Turn it on to (49ers WR Ricky) Pearsall, learn from your mistakes, you’re a professional.”
Early in the game, Arnold did injure his groin, something he tried to play through.
But don't tell that to the former NFL linebacker. The expectation is there are no excuses, and if there was anything that was prevented Arnold from executing, he should have taken himself out of the game.
“If you’re injured, come out of the game. If you’re injured, come out of the game. We’re not making any excuses, no, no, no. We’re not making any excuses," Sheppard said. "Just like if I have a play call that I shouldn’t have called, that’s on me. A player has a job to do, that’s on them. We all earn our paycheck. There won’t be any free rides this year. We all come to the stadium with a job to do. Do your job, point-blank period.”
During training camp, the second-year defensive back explained he felt the game was slowing down for him.
"The biggest growth has been the game slowing down," Arnold said after a training camp practice. "Take one play at a time. Getting in the film room. I feel like I've got the best coaching staff in the NFL right now, just as far as me being able to text coach Deshea (Townsend) at six o'clock in the morning, 'Hey, I'll be there in 30 minutes. We're meeting at 6:30.' JO (Jim O'Neil) getting to the building and he's already ahead of meeting with the other guys. Just the room that we have, I don't take it for granted."