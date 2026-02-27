Attorney For Lions CB Terrion Arnold Releases Statement in Legal Matter

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's representation has responded to a troubling report about his alleged involvement in an incident in Florida.

After a court order from Florida Circuit Court Judge J. Logan Murphy implicated Arnold in an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping incident, Arnold's attorney R. Timothy Jansen released a statement in defense of the Lions' cornerback.

Jansen claims that Arnold was not present when the incident took place and denied his involvement overall.

"To be clear, Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests. He did not participate in, nor was present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses," Jansen said. "There is no evidence in the police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way."

According to the order, the incident was retribution for Arnold's Florida AirBnB allegedly being robbed twice. The alleged people involved included Yan Lopez, who Arnold had working as a personal driver. There was a plot allegedly conspired by Boakai Hilton, and Arnold's alleged girlfriend was also accused of helping lure the original robbers back to the AirBnB.

As a result of this robbery, the court order states that Arnold and others decided to "take matters into their own hands," and the revenge was allegedly plotted in a car ride where Arnold was present.

However, Arnold's representative directly denied those claims. Arnold has not been charged with any crime, and strongly maintains his innocence.

"In fact, after direct communication with the lead prosecutor, it has been confirmed that no charges hae been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection with this matter," Jansen wrote. "Recent media coverage has referenced an Order issued by Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, which improperly suggests Mr. Arnold's involvement in the incident. That same Order also incorrectly identifies Ms. Devalle as Mr. Arnold's girlfriend. Both assertions are false, misleading and entirely unsupported by the record."

Arnold's attorney strongly denied the accusations levied against Arnold, steadfastly claiming that he was not present when the alleged incidents took place in Florida.

"Mr. Arnold categorically denies these unfounded claims and maintains his complete innocence. He was not involved in the crimes allegedly committed on February 4, 2026 in Tampa, Florida," Jansen stated. "We strongly urge members of the media to refrain from perpetuating inaccurate or speculative narratives. The facts are clear, and they do not support any claim of wrongdoing by Mr. Arnold."