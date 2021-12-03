Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Detroit Lions Hit New Low for Offensive Futility

    The Detroit Lions have played 10 consecutive games without scoring 20 points or more.
    The Detroit Lions have only scored more than 20 points on one occasion through their first 11 games of the 2021 season.  

    In the season opener, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33, at Ford Field. 

    Since then, the team has failed to score 20 or more points for 10 consecutive weeks. 

    In the last 15 years, six other teams have gone nine games scoring fewer than 20 points. 

    As a result of the team's offensive futility, Campbell decided that he would step in and call plays for the offense, replacing offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. 

    While Lynn is comfortable in his new role focusing on the run game and protections, he certainly is not happy about the demotion. 

    "You know, three weeks going into this thing, knowing what Dan wants, I'm trying to assist him the best I can," Lynn said. "I'm very comfortable with the role. Don't mistake comfortable for liking the role, but I'm very comfortable with the role and I want to help and assist Dan the best I can."

    Campbell indicated earlier this week that he does not plan to return play-calling duties to Lynn anytime soon. 

    While the running game has taken a step forward, the passing attack has remained stagnant.  

    Detroit next takes the field this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field

