Lions 'Sharpening the Sword' for Final Stretch of Season
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell knows his team is in a good position with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15.
However, the coach has continued to evaluate the team through a critical lens. Even though the group has clinched a playoff spot, won 11 straight games and currently holds the top seed in the NFC, he and his staff are not settling or lowering the standard.
With injuries and other inhibiting factors, the Lions have faced a stacked deck at times. However, the group has continued to come out on the right side of games.
Still, Campbell believes the team can be sharper as they head into a pivotal stretch starting with Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Even with a nearly perfect record, Detroit holds just a one-game lead for both the NFC North division and the top seed in the playoffs.
"I think for us, we talked about really sharpening the sword more or less. There's things that, even last week, last couple of weeks, we come out of these games and we can do better," Campbell said. "We can be better in all areas. It's really about the fundamentals, the details of what we do. I think that's really the focus, and having the discipline to do those and hang with them. That's why we're gonna go out and practice today, that's why we're in pads. We're gonna get back to what we do. And then ultimately, we've got to find a way to win the game. That's always gonna be what it's about. We've got to find a way to win, no matter what."
A road game at Chicago looms, followed by an NFC Championship rematch at San Francisco and a home tilt with Minnesota to end the season. As it stands, the Vikings are just a game behind the Lions and that finale meeting could have massive implications.
As a result, the team believes it has more to accomplish.
Note
The Lions has re-signed safety Erick Hallett on the practice squad. Detroit had recently lost safety Kaevon Merriweather, as he was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster.