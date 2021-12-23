Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Lions Shut Out of 2022 Pro Bowl, Four Named as Alternates

    No Detroit Lions were named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.
    Author:

    The NFL announced on Wednesday evening the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl. 

    While four Detroit Lions players were named as alternates, no players were named to the Pro Bowl roster. 

    According to the Lions team website, "Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second), fullback Jason Cabinda (third) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams; fifth alternate) received the honor Wednesday."

    It is the first occasion where no Lions player was named to the Pro Bowl since 2009. 

    This season's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on February 6.

    2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster

    Offense

    Quarterback (3)

    • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*
    • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

    Running back (3)

    Wide receiver (4)

    • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*
    • Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
    • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
    • Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

    Tight end (2)

    • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
    • Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

    Offensive tackle (3)

    • Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
    • Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
    • Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys

    Offensive guard (3)

    • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
    • Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
    • Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Center (2)

    Fullback (1)

    *NFC starter

    2022 AFC roster

    Quarterback (3)

    Running back (3)

    Wide receiver (4)

    • Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs*
    • Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
    • Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
    • Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

    Tight end (2)

    Offensive tackle (3)

    • Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*
    • Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*
    • Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

    Offensive guard (3)

    • Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
    • Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
    • Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

    Center (2)

    • Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*
    • Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

    Fullback (1)

    *AFC starter

