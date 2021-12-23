Lions Shut Out of 2022 Pro Bowl, Four Named as Alternates

No Detroit Lions were named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The NFL announced on Wednesday evening the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

While four Detroit Lions players were named as alternates, no players were named to the Pro Bowl roster.

According to the Lions team website, "Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second), fullback Jason Cabinda (third) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams; fifth alternate) received the honor Wednesday."

It is the first occasion where no Lions player was named to the Pro Bowl since 2009.

This season's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on February 6.

2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

*NFC starter

2022 AFC roster

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back (3)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Raves

*AFC starter

