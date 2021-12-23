Lions Shut Out of 2022 Pro Bowl, Four Named as Alternates
The NFL announced on Wednesday evening the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
While four Detroit Lions players were named as alternates, no players were named to the Pro Bowl roster.
According to the Lions team website, "Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second), fullback Jason Cabinda (third) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams; fifth alternate) received the honor Wednesday."
It is the first occasion where no Lions player was named to the Pro Bowl since 2009.
This season's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on February 6.
2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster
Offense
Quarterback (3)
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*
- Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Running back (3)
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver (4)
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight end (2)
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive tackle (3)
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys
Offensive guard (3)
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
- Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center (2)
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Could Face Challenging Decision on OLB Charles Harris
Should the Detroit Lions bring back outside linebacker Charles Harris next season?
Former Wolverines TE Jake Butt Reveals What Advice Dan Campbell Gave Him
Former Michigan Wolverines and Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt is the special guest on this week's podcast.
Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
The Detroit Lions address plenty of needs in this three-round 2022 mock draft.
*NFC starter
2022 AFC roster
Quarterback (3)
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back (3)
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs*
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end (2)
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle (3)
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard (3)
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center (2)
- Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Raves
*AFC starter
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.