Lions Sign 2025 Sixth-Round Pick Ahmed Hassanein
Ahmed Hassanein, the Detroit Lions’ sixth-round pick this past April (No. 196 overall), has inked his rookie deal.
Hassanein posted an image of himself signing the contract to his Instagram story (@ahmedhassanein91) on Thursday. A formal announcement regarding the signing has yet to be made by the Lions.
Per the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Hassanein, as a sixth-rounder, will receive $4,429,472 total over four years as part of his first contract.
Hassanein, widely regarded as one of the best picks of Detroit's seven-player 2025 draft class, is the first ever individual of Egyptian descent drafted by an NFL team.
The Boise State product grew up in Egypt after being born in the United States, and didn’t start playing organized football until 2019.
Standing in at 6-foot-2, 267 pounds, Hassanein plays with a relentless motor and a high level of passion. Those two traits should definitely be appealing to the Lions organization and its fanbase.
He also nailed his first media session with local reporters, talking about how he’s willing to “die on the football field” for Dan Campbell and the Lions.
In his final collegiate campaign, he played an integral role in Boise State's journey to the College Football Playoff. He racked up 48 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Plus, he finished third in the FBS in QB hits (17) and fifth in total pressures (62).
And for his efforts, Hassanein earned an 81.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.3 PFF run-defense mark and a 76.9 pass-rush grade.
At this present juncture, Hassanein is very much a developmental piece and an unfinished product. Yet, with a strong training camp, he should be able to carve out a role for himself as a rotational EDGE defender, alongside the oft-injured Marcus Davenport and Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Hassanein is the first player from Detroit's ‘25 draft class to sign his rookie contract.