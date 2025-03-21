Lions Sign CB Avonte Maddox
The Detroit Lions continue to add to their secondary throughout the offseason. After the conclusion of the 2024 season, the teams has added three new defensive backs to the roster.
Veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox is joining Detroit for the 2025 NFL season. The 28-year-old started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
On social media, his significant other shared the signing with her followers on Instagram.
“I told Avonte at the beginning of last season that I knew he’d end up at the Lions next season. He looked at me like I was crazy because out of all of the teams in the NFL how could I be so sure," Maddox's significant other Iman Williams posted. "Honestly I was sure because I knew it would be best for us and when I say something’s going to happen and I believe it fully, 9x out 10 it happens. Yes I have super powers.”
The talented defensive back played collegiately at Pittsburgh.
In his seven-year NFL career, Maddox has appeared in 81 games and recorded four interceptions, 270 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles.
His 2023 season was derailed when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, but was able to return in late December.
Detroit's newest defensive back has ties to the City of Detroit.
According to the Eagles team website, " His journey started on Detroit's East Side, where his father, Michael, raised him as a single parent living in Avonte's grandmother's house ... By the time he entered middle school, his father was able to afford a place of his own for them to live in ... Moved out of his father's house to stay with his aunt and uncle when he started high school ... His father, aunt and uncle all worked in Detroit's automobile industry."
This week, Detroit has signed defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Rock Ya-Sin. Also, the team signed D.J. Reed to a free-agent agreement after Carlton Davis departed for the New England Patriots.