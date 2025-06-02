Lions Sign Cornerback, Waive UDFA Gavin Holmes
In the midst of the shocking news of center Frank Ragnow's retirement, the Detroit Lions made a roster move.
Detroit made a swap at the cornerback position ahead of the start of their second session of organized team activities. Undrafted free agent signing Gavin Holmes was waived, and the team signed Divaad Wilson to replace him.
Wilson has formerly played for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, and played collegiately at Georgia and Central Florida. Last season, he appeared in five total games between the Cardinals and Giants.
He was undrafted in the 2023 draft after a strong finish to his collegiate career at UCF. Between the his two schools, he totaled 152 combined tackles, six interceptions and one sack.
In that span, he made five tackles, four being solos and all coming with the Giants. He began the season with the Cardinals' practice squad, but was signed off of it by New York on Dec. 11.
Holmes played collegiately at Texas, logging 14 total tackles during the 2024 season. He did not have an interception last season, but logged three passes defensed.
Wilson joins a cornerback room that has a new look in 2025. Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are both back, but joining them is former New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed along with fellow veteran Rock Ya-Sin.
The Lions conclude organized team activities and will break for the summer following this week's session, which runs Wednesday through Friday. Detroit will begin training camp early this offseason on account of appearing in the Hall of Fame game on July 31.