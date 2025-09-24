Detroit Lions Sign TE to Active Roster, Add DL to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves, ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Detroit made the decision to sign tight end Ross Dwelley off the practice squad and to the 53-man active roster.
Also, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was signed to the practice squad, 24 hours after visiting the team's Allen Park Performance Center for a workout.
With defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad showing up on the injury report, Detroit could have added a veteran for insurance, in case any additional practice time is missed this week.
Dan Campbell was asked this week if Muhammad getting into the flow of the Ravens game later was structured based on the game plan.
Early in the game, Tyler Lacy saw action against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I do think a lot of it is getting in the flow of it. So much of what Muhammad plays is maximum effort. Of course he’s got ability, but he plays with maximum effort all the time nonstop," said Campbell. "And one of the things, especially with a guy like Lamar (Jackson) we talk about, everybody’s got a role and where you fit in it. And it requires you to be very disciplined, alright? So, if somebody’s got a two-way go, somebody’s got to cover for him. That way, whenever he comes out, could be a spy.
"Could be that you’re going to flush him to somebody. And so, he ended up being that benefactor of some of those, too, because everybody else was doing their job and he’s going to give you all out effort. And so, it happened to go his way on some of these, and he made those plays. He went and got them."
Campbell indicated there could be games where the plan calls for Muhammad to flush opponents towards the direction of other teammates, allowing for others to have mismatches and an opportunity to record sacks and pressures.
"There’s going to be games where he’s the one flushing it to (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch or he’s flushing it to (Lions DL DJ) Reader or somebody else. But that’s how it works," said Campbell. "And really all of that is because of our backend. We’re able to hold on back there, man, and cover our tails off for that extra split second, which buys you time to get there.”
Estimated Wednesday injury report
Detroit held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, and a handful of players were listed on the estimated report as being non-participants.
Among those not participating included Taylor Decker (shoulder), Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), Daniel Thomas (forearm), and Sione Vaki (groin).
Linebacker Derrick Barnes was listed as limited with a knee injury.