Lions Hosted Former Seahawks, Browns DL For Workout
The Detroit Lions recently hosted defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson for a workout earlier this week.
Before Monday Night Football kicked off, it was announced that starting defensive end Marcus Davenport would be heading to the injured reserve list.
Davenport had recorded one sack in the Lions’ week two matchup against the Bears, but suffered an injury later in the contest.
During the Ravens game, the Lions flexed their muscles rushing quartebrack Lamar Jackson, taking the former NFL MVP down seven times. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a breakout game, recording 2.5 sacks, in addition to taking down Jackson past the line of scrimmage an additional time. That effort earned the former Miami Hurricane a game ball from Dan Campbell.
However, Brad Holmes and Campbell are not set on just having Muhammad play opposite of star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Who is Quinton Jefferson?
Jefferson is looking to enter his tenth year in the NFL, originally being a sixth-round pick out of Maryland during the 2016 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks. He worked his way up the depth chart and started a dozen games at EDGE during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
He is a veteran with experience at defensive tackle as well, a position he has primarily played during the 2024 season that he split with Cleveland and Buffalo. During his two stops during the year, he combined for 14 tackles, 14 quarterback pressures, and two sacks in 12 games.
For his career, the former Terrapin has recorded 28.5 sacks, alongside forcing four fumbles and nine pass deflections. He is two years removed from his best season as a pro, where he recorded six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and had 34 tackles in his 14 starts with the New York Jets in 2023.
For his career, the defensive lineman has 252 pressures, 28.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 206 tackles in 115 games.
How would he help Detroit?
Jefferson would provide a versatile piece for the defensive line as the Lions work through injuries, with Davenport out for at least four weeks, rookie Ahmed Hassanein still ineligible to return to Detroit from his injury settlement, and Alim McNeill still recovering from an ACL tear.
Instead of the Lions being one injury away from inexperience or a player that has not met expectations in the past, they would have Jefferson as a stand-in option. Jefferson is a grizzled veteran with years of starting on the edge and in the interior during his nine-year career.
Overthecap currently lists the Lions with nearly $29 million in cap space, which makes signing Jefferson or any other free agent acquisition a mere formality as opposed to seeing players or contracts be moved.
How does the roster look currently?
As it stands, the Lions currently have Tyler Lacy, Roy Lopez, Pat O’Connor, DJ Reader, Chris Smith, Tyrus Wheat, Tyleik Williams, and Mekhi Wingo among their defensive lineman, with Hutchinson and Muhammad being the two listed EDGEs.
The Lions worked Wingo in for their Week 2 contest, but then scratched the LSU product from the lineup during their road trip to Baltimore.
Keith Cooper Jr., another versatile defensive lineman that made noise during preseason camp, Andre Carter II, and Myles Adams all provide extra defensive line depth on the practice squad, but none were called up for Monday night’s contest with Davenport out.