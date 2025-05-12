Lions Sign Three Minicamp Tryout Players, Waive UDFA Tight End
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves following the conclusion of rookie minicamp.
On Monday, the Lions signed tight end Luke Deal, wide receiver Malik Taylor and defensive lineman Raequan Williams. In a corresponding move, the team waived undrafted free agent tight end Caden Preiskorn. The team's roster is currently at 90 players, as it received an exemption for sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.
Deal, Taylor and Williams were all tryout players at rookie minicamp, and they performed well enough for the team to bring them in for organized team activities which begin on May 28.
Williams is a Michigan State product who has played in seven games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. All seven came with the Philadelphia Eagles, with six being in 2020 with the other appearance coming the following year. He has seven combined tackles and one sack in his career.
Deal is an undrafted free agent who spent six seasons at Auburn, hauling in 17 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he caught three passes for six yards and a touchdown. He was a two-time team captain and a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award.
Taylor is another Michigan native who hails from Flint and played at Division II Ferris State University in Big Rapids. He is the most experienced of the three, as he's appeared in 28 games since entering the league in 2020 across his time with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. In his career, he has nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions waived Prieskorn, a Michigan native who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep before playing collegiately at Memphis and Ole Miss.
Detroit's next step of the offseason will be organized team activities, with the first session spanning May 28-30 and the second running June 3-5. The Lions will play four preseason games instead of three as a result of playing in the Hall of Fame game on July 31.