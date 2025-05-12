Lions Aidan Hutchinson Participates in Offseason Workouts
The Detroit Lions appear to be getting a key member of their defense back into the mix.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was photographed out on the field Monday as part of the team's offseason workout program, indicating that he was participating in the day's workout. Hutchinson has been recovering this offseason from a broken leg suffered in Week 6 of the 2024 season.
Currently, the team just concluded rookie minicamp and are conducting workouts. Team work and practices will resume in organized team activities, of which the Lions have two sessions this offseason.
Hutchinson has been documenting his recovery since the injury, posting various videos to social media showcasing his progress in rehab.
The Michigan native's participation in the offseason program shows that he is in a good spot to be contributing for the team when it begins organized team activities on May 28. Because of the nature of these practices, he could still be limited with the intention of being at full speed when training camp begins.
Hutchinson emerged as an elite pass-rusher at the start of the 2024 campaign, notching 7.5 sacks in five games prior to the injury that ended his season. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for the month of September after a strong first month, headlined by a four-sack performance against Tampa Bay in Week 2.
The former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman is also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Detroit has picked up his fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through at least the 2026 campaign.
Holmes indicated that there weren't specific factors that were impeding Hutchinson's extension, and that the team does have a plan to get it done.
“Yeah, no, that’s a fair question, but unfortunately we just don’t have any control over that," Holmes said at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. "If he gets his deal done, he gets his deal done, but we have our internal communication and process and plan in place, so you just – unfortunately you can’t control those other things. I know – you try to get in front of some things, or that, but you obviously don’t have control over it.”
This offseason, Detroit made the decision to re-sign Marcus Davenport and drafted Ahmed Hassanein. Holmes has often expressed in media sessions his excitement the team features one of the best defensive ends in the league, despite supporters clamoring for even more additions to the defensive line.