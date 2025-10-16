Lions Signing Former Panthers Safety
The Detroit Lions continue to make moves to bolster their secondary depth.
On Wednesday, reports indicated that the Lions are signing defensive back Jammie Robinson to a one-year deal. Robinson was most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, and had terminated his contract with the team earlier on Wednesday.
Originally a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson is in his age-24 season. He has appeared in 21 career games, each coming during his two-year stint with the Panthers from 2023-24.
He was waived late in the 2024 season and claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, but the Cardinals parted ways with him coming out of this year's preseason slate. From there, he inked a practice squad deal with the Chiefs.
Robinson has played 75 defensive snaps in his career, while logging 366 special teams snaps in his career. This aspect of the game can help the Lions, as he'd have the ability to contribute on coverage teams.
Ironically, the Lions played the Chiefs last week and fell 30-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Detroit's secondary has been riddled with injuries in recent weeks, as both starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold are dealing with ailments. Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph has been hampered by a knee injury throughout the season's first six weeks and Brian Branch will be out serving a one-game suspension in Week 7.
Branch was suspended, and had his appeal denied, after starting a postgame fight with Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Robinson is a safety by trade, with some versatility that could help the Lions if he's able to acclimate quickly enough to contribute as soon as Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without Branch and Joseph's status being uncertain, the Lions could also lean on Thomas Harper.
Detroit claimed Harper off waivers after final roster cuts prior to the start of the regular season, but hadn't seen significant action on the defensive side until last week against the Chiefs. Joseph had gone down with an injury, while backup safety Avonte Maddox was out with an injury.
Detroit has made a flurry of roster moves in recent days. Cornerbacks Tre Flowers, Arthur Maulet have all been signed to the practice squad, while the team has waived players such as Kingsley Eguakun and Loren Strickland.
Robinson played collegiately first at South Carolina and later at Florida State. He totaled seven interceptions in his four collegiate seasons, including four in his first season with the Seminoles in 2021.