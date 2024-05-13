Lions Signing Jared Goff to Massive Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have made their commitment to Jared Goff as the quarterback of the future.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the Lions and Goff have agreed to a four-year contract worth $212 million. His contract makes him the highest-paid Detroit Lion in franchise history.
Goff is the latest in a line of multiple extensions that the Lions have handed out this offseason. On April 24, the Lions agreed to new contracts with both Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. At the time, each player was the highest-paid in the league at their respective positions. Philadelphia's contract with A.J. Brown reset the receiver market, while Sewell remains the highest-paid lineman.
General manager Brad Holmes said during a radio interview May 9 that the team viewed Goff's extension as a high priority and that both sides were working diligently to get a deal done.
Since coming to Detroit, Goff has experienced a career renaissance, particularly over the last two seasons. After struggling in his first season with the organization, he has performed at an extremely high level with 59 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions.
The veteran has spoken plenty this offseason about his desire to remain in Detroit long-term, while the Lions organization has loudly voiced its support of him since he was acquired in 2021.
With this level of production, Goff has propelled the organization to new heights. Last year, Detroit won its first division title in 30 years and two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time in franchise history.
Behind Goff's leadership and steady play, the Lions made their second-ever appearance in the NFC Championship, but ultimately came up short against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions have Hendon Hooker and Nate Sudfeld on their quarterbacks depth chart behind Goff.