Mekhi Wingo Film Review: Versatile DL Capable of Plenty for Lions
The Detroit Lions hope they landed a steal in sixth-round pick Mekhi Wingo.
A defensive tackle from LSU, Wingo slipped to the Lions late on day three of the NFL Draft. There were concerns pertaining to his size and frame, but there’s also belief that the Lions landed a very good player with their penultimate Draft pick.
A versatile defender, Wingo has traits that project him to be an asset for the Lions in his rookie season. He played multiple roles for the Tigers while also holding an important leadership role.
Here are three takeaways from reviewing Wingo’s film from his days at LSU.
Quickness
Wingo tested very well at the NFL Combine, which checks out with the quickness he shows on tape. In Indianapolis, he ran a 4.85 40-yard dash to show off his explosiveness. That trait shows up on tape, as he has a powerful first step and uses it to get after the quarterback.
Where it shows up the most for him is in the run game. Because he is smaller for the position, he’s able to use that for leverage while stepping hard toward the ball-carrier. As a result, he can get through small gaps in the line and pursue his opponent.
Wingo does play low to the ground, using the fact that he is undersized to his advantage against much bigger offensive linemen. He has a good understanding of leverage, as he gets his strength from his lower half and is tough to move as a result.
Versatility
The defensive lineman is a do-it-all type of player, as he moved around to different positions often during his college career. According to Pro Football Focus, he split time last season between lining up in the A gap, the B gap and over the tackle. He was predominately in the B gap, with 264 snaps played in that spot. However, he also played 73 snaps over the tackle and 38 snaps as the nose tackle.
With his ability to line up in multiple techniques, he can be of good use for the Lions early in his career. While his playing time will likely be decided by how his size holds up, there is potential for him to serve as a rotational piece for the Lions’ defense as he can play in multiple areas.
Wingo is capable of producing in the pass rush aspect, as he had 19 pressures and 4.5 sacks in eight games last year. He may struggle early due to his smaller stature and shorter arms, but he has the football IQ to allow him to overcome these shortcomings.
Ultimately, Wingo could spell Alim McNeill at points or even slide him outside to a five-technique by playing the three. With DJ Reader holding down the nose tackle position, Wingo will be able to play the other positions and help the Lions with his versatility.
Motor
Where Wingo really fits the Lions is with his play style. The defender plays relentlessly in both aspects and is capable of playing a high amount of snaps. This motor will supplement the Lions nicely, as he is an ideal addition to the team’s culture.
Whether it be running down a screen pass, chasing down a running back from behind the play or shedding a block to collapse the pocket late, Wingo has the desired motor for Aaron Glenn’s defense. He uses his quickness to recover if he is initially beaten by his opponent. While Wingo doesn’t have the deepest array of rush moves, he can still use his base and quickness to carve out an opportunity to get to the quarterback.
In summary, Wingo needs polish as a pass-rusher and is working with natural size limitations, but has physical traits that will allow him to be successful at the NFL level. At the least, Wingo is capable of contributing in a rotational role in his rookie campaign with the opportunity to earn a bigger share of snaps if he can prove himself as reliable in run downs.