Storylines to Watch at Lions 2024 Rookie Minicamp
Detroit Lions rookies will have their first opportunity to showcase their skills at the team's Allen Park practice facility during a three-day rookie minicamp.
One of the key storylines will be how the team plans to utilize cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
"We expect a vast improvement in the secondary, as a whole," Brad Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket. "We feel like we have a lot of guys now that have a good mix of proven play time, we have a good mix of guys that have versatility at multiple spots, and we have a good mix of youthful future with young guys. So, we really like our mix that we have. Like I said, it's going to be a very, very competitive room."
With the personnel department also targeting two young offensive lineman, this weekend will provide an opportunity to observe how each stack up against higher-level competition and how ready each could be, if they are given an opportunity to see the field their rookie season.
The latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast examines if any of the invited quarterbacks have an opportunity to earn a spot on the practice squad, a recent Jared Goff contract extension update and evaluating how much success backup quarterback Hendon Hooker could have under center.
