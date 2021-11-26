Snap Counts: Bears-Lions

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (31) 63%

D'Andre Swift: (10) 20%

Jason Cabinda: (8) 16% -- 16 special teams snaps (67%)

Jermar Jefferson: (5) 10%

Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 8% -- 16 special teams snaps (77%)

A shoulder injury to running back D'Andre Swift resulted in Jamaal Williams playing 63% of offensive snaps.

Godwin Igwebuike continues to see his role be primarily on special teams, as he only played four offensive snaps against the Bears.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (37) 76%

Brock Wright: (15) 31% -- Six special teams snaps (25%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (48) 98% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Josh Reynolds: (43) 88%

Kalif Raymond: (39) 80% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (3) 6% -- Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Tom Kennedy: (2) 4%

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (49) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Penei Sewell: (49) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Taylor Decker: (49) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Evan Brown: (49) 100% -- Three special teams snap (12%)

Tommy Kraemer: (49) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Will Holden: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Parker Ehinger: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Ryan McCollum: Three special teams snaps (12%)

Defensive linemen

Nick Williams: (39) 56%

Julian Okwara: (38) 54% -- 12 special teams snaps (50%)

Michael Brockers: (29) 41%

Alim McNeill: (25) 36%

Levi Onwuzurike: (23) 33% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

John Penisini: (17) 24% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

Jesse Lemonier: (2) 3% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

With Trey Flowers not in the lineup, Nick Williams saw the most snaps along the defensive line. Alim McNeill saw a slight dip in playing time in Week 12.

Julian Okwara's playing time has remained steady the past couple of weeks, as the rookie played 54% of defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (70) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

Charles Harris: (62) 89% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

Austin Bryant: (56) 80%

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (35) 50% -- Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Derrick Barnes: (19) 27% -- Four special teams snaps (17%)

Josh Woods: (4) 6% -- 16 special teams snaps (67%)

Anthony Pittman: 21 special teams snaps (88%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (70) 100%

Tracy Walker: (70) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Jerry Jacobs: (70) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Will Harris: (63) 90% -- Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Dean Marlowe: (70) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (21%)

C.J. Moore: (8) 11% -- 16 special teams snaps (67%)

Jalen Elliott: 16 special teams snaps (67%)

Bobby Price: Nine special teams snaps (38%)

Mark Gilbert: Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Five players on defense played all 70 defensive snaps and four of them were in the secondary.

Amani Oruwariye, Tracy Walker, Jerry Jacobs and Dean Marlowe played each and every defensive snap against the Chicago Bears.

