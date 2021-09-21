Snap Counts: Lions-Packers

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

After running 92 offensive plays in Week 1, the Lions offense only ran 57 plays against the Packers.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (36) 63%

Jamaal Williams: (22) 39%

Jason Cabinda: (6) 11% -- 12 special teams snaps (52%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Jamaal Williams earned a slight increase in playing time percentage from Week 1 to nearly 40% of offensive snaps against the Packers. Unfortunately, he only finished with 37 all-purpose yards on Monday Night Football.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (53) 93%

Darren Fells: (19) 33% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

T.J. Hockenson played an increased percentage of offensive plays and again showed why he should be playing as much as possible, as he is the most productive offensive weapon and the team's best player.

Wide receivers

Quintez Cephus: (51) 89%

Kalif Raymond: (36) 63% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (34) 60% -- Six special teams snap (26%)

Trinity Benson: (24) 42%

Tom Kennedy: (4) 7% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Kha'Darel Hodge: 14 special teams snaps (61%)

Offensive linemen

Frank Ragnow: (57) 100%

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (57) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Jonah Jackson: (57) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Matt Nelson: (57) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Penei Sewell: (57) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Logan Stenberg: Three special teams snaps (13%)

Evan Brown: Three special teams snaps (13%)

Will Holden Three special teams snaps (13%)

Defensive linemen

Romeo Okwara: (63) 97% -- Six special teams snaps (26%)

Michael Brockers: (54) 83%

Trey Flowers: (42) 65%

Nick Williams: (40) 62%

Alim McNeill: (26) 40% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

John Penisini: (19) 29% -- Five special teams snap (22%)

Levi Onwuzurike (10) 15% -- Five special teams snap (22%)

Julian Okwara: (4) 6% -- Seven special teams snaps (30%)

Despite being on the active roster, Julian Okwara did not see the field all that much against the Packers. Trey Flowers' playing time percentage dipped to 65% of defensive plays from the nearly 90% of defensive snaps he had in Week 1

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (65) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

Jamie Collins: (63) 97

Charles Harris: (26) 40% -- 11 special teams snaps (48%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (3) 5% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Derrick Barnes: 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Anthony Pittman: 19 special teams snaps (83%)

It is time to see more of rookie Derrick Barnes in this defense, as the veterans who see the most playing time are not consistently making plays to aid Aaron Glenn's defense.

"Barnes has been on our mind, because he showed in the preseason he will run and hit," Campbell said Monday following the game. "And so, yeah, we're going to be looking at everything. We're going to be looking at receivers, we're going to be looking at our 'backers, we're going to be looking at everybody."

Defensive backs

Will Harris: (65) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (39%)

Tracy Walker: (65) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (39%)

Amani Oruwariye: (65) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (28%)

A.J. Parker: (40) 62% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Bobby Price: (32) 49% -- 14 special teams snaps (61%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (30) 46%

Jerry Jacobs: (2) 5% -- Nine special teams snaps (39%)

C.J. Moore: 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Dean Marlowe: Eight special teams snaps (15%)

Special teams