Could Detroit Lions Make Surprise Trade to Add Depth Behind Jahmyr Gibbs?

The Detroit Lions have one of the NFL's brightest young stars in running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Through the first six games of the season, Gibbs has once again proven why he's viewed across the NFL landscape as one of the top talents at the position. His blend of exciting speed and physicality have shown up plenty, and he's been consistent after being essentially handed the reins to the offense when the Lions traded David Montgomery in the offseason.

However, in this six-game stretch to start the season a troubling trend has emerged. Gibbs has been a workhorse in every sense of the word, currently ranking third in rushing attempts (134) and first in total touches (166) to start the year.

With how dynamic and explosive Gibbs is, the prevailing fear is that the team could overuse him which would in turn lead to some of that explosiveness being sapped late in the year. While Gibbs has handled the workload well to this point, and impressed coaches with how effective he has been able to be, one wonders if this is sustainable over the duration of an NFL season plus a potential playoff run.

With an ESPN report earlier in the week stating that the Lions have remained in contact with free agent running back Kareem Hunt after bringing him in for a visit during training camp, it's worth exploring the possibility of the Lions making a deal for running back depth to help offset Gibbs' workload.

Currently, the Lions have utilized Sione Vaki as the second option. Isiah Pacheco, a veteran who came to Detroit on a one-year deal after four seasons in Kansas City, is on injured reserve after having a back procedure and expected to be out until December.

Appearing in all six games, Vaki has totaled 16 carries for 56 yards while also serving as an option in pass-protection on passing downs for the offense.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, the Lions have the ability to seek some help from elsewhere to add a veteran option who could give them some production and take a portion of the work off of Gibbs' shoulders.

Some of the top names being floated around at the position can likely be written off as potential Lions targets, with those being Indianapolis' Jonathon Taylor and Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley. However, there are some other intriguing candidates that could fit the Lions' need for depth.

Here are three potential trade targets the Lions could evaluate adding in the event that they want to bolster their depth at running back.

Kenny Gainwell

Tampa Bay's Kenny Gainwell and Tennessee's Tony Pollard are two potential trade candidates who currently play for struggling teams. While the Buccaneers appear to have gotten some momentum after a thrashing of Carolina, Gainwell is behind young budding star Bucky Irving and could be an asset they'd be comfortable dealing for a late-round draft pick.

Gainwell has shown some pop throughout his career, which began with four years for the Eagles before spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lions fans may remember his performance against the team last year at Ford Field, where he had a 45-yard receiving touchdown just before halftime.

With his ability to contribute both as a between-the-tackles rusher and a receiver, Gainwell has the ability to supplement Gibbs nicely.

Tony Pollard

Pollard is considered an asset for the rebuilding Titans as he's currently in the final year of his contract. He has built a solid career, as he entered the year with four-straight seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards.

Beginning his career as a backup in Dallas, Pollard quickly asserted himself beginning in the 2022 season when he went over the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time. The following year, he did so again while also notching a career-best 55 receptions.

He signed with the Titans ahead of the 2024 season, and has performed well as their top option despite the team's struggles throughout his tenure. He would be a nice compliment for Gibbs, and give the backfield more of that 1-2 punch it has had in recent years rather than being simply a secondary option.

Alvin Kamara

Another intriguing trade option listed by ESPN on its honorable mentions of trade targets is Kamara. Though not the dynamic two-way threat he was in his earlier seasons, he remains a viable option both as a rusher and receiver who Lions head coach Dan Campbell has experience working with from his days on staff with the Saints.

Through six appearances, Kamara ranks third amongst the Saints' running backs in rushing yards with 125 but has 27 catches for 133 yards and could provide the Lions with a veteran change of pace behind the explosive Gibbs.

The sentimental value of Kamara to the Saints' organization, where he has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons, could theoretically drive up the asking price. However, he's on a one-year deal and if the demand is a reasonable mid-to-late-round pick, he could be well worth the ask to provide the team with some production late in the year.