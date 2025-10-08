Lions Star WR Not Spotted at Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time to prepare for another showdown against a quality AFC opponent.
After a scheduled off day, several players were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Those not participating at practice included wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph, left tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Zach Cunningham and running back Sione Vaki.
Kalif Raymond was spotted at practice, but was working off to the side with trainers. St. Brown revealed on his weekly podcast the veteran wideout informed him everything was going to end up okay and his recent test results came back positive.
Terrion Arnold's future outlook
Campbell acknowledged recent reporting that indicated the former first-round pick got positive news when he went in for a second opinion.
Despite increased optimism, Detroit's popular head coach expressed the team is still unsure of just how long Arnold could be away from game action.
"It sounds like we got a different report, right. There's a second opinion that came in, and so now, it's okay," said Campbell. "Let's see if we can strengthen it a little bit, get a little bit of inflammation out. I don't know how long that's going to be though. So, I still may kind of go back to he may be out awhile.
"So I mean, the second opinion came back and it sounds like it could be promising," Campbell commented further. "But that's no guarantee either. So, we're kind of in this wait and see (mode). And we'll hold off here a little bit, and just see here where it goes."
Review of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin
With a slew of injuries to the secondary, the team is counting on Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin to shoulder the load while Arnold and D.J. Reed receover from their injuries.
Campbell was asked earlier this week how he felt the veteran defensive back performed in Week 5 against the Bengals.
“I thought he did a good job yesterday. He did exactly what we asked him to do. The plan was good, he executed well in that plan," said Campbell. "And look, here’s what you love about Rock -- he plays fearless, he’s not afraid, he doesn’t care who he’s going against.
"He’s aggressive, he challenges the release point, he challenges the catch point. He’ll run up, he’ll tackle, he’ll hit and that’s all you can ask for. That’s all we’re looking for here.”