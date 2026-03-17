Detroit Lions Ranked Second-Best NFL Drafting Team Since 2021

The Detroit Lions have been able to have four consecutive winning NFL seasons due to the positive results of the early draft selections of general manager Brad Holmes.

Based on the collective positive value added of Holmes' draft picks, the Lions were ranked as the second-best drafting teams since 2021 (non-quarterback) by the "Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson" show.

Positional value added (PVA) is a metric that is used to attempt to quantify, with more than just statistics, how a player benefits a football team by impacting team scoring and winning.

Detroit has been able to land a core group of players that has won multiple playoff games and division titles.

Unfortunately, the team has not won a playoff game the last two seasons. After a string of good drafts, general manager Brad Holmes has taken some gambles on players that could have been available lower in the draft.

Also, Holmes used significant draft capital to move up in the third-round to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, even though he did not have much impact on the win-loss column in 2025.

One the cornerstone players on defense is linebacker Jack Campbell.

Speaking to local reporters, Malcolm Rodriguez shared why the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker is ready to lead the Lions' defense.

"Jack's a phenomenal guy. You know that guy, he puts definitely the work in. It's one of those things, he knows the whole defense in and out," said Rodriguez. "The man doesn't sleep during the season at all, or at night, putting himself in those situations for him to take hold of the defense. You guys see that. We all feel that all year.

"We've seen it firsthand," Rodriguez added further. "And seeing how he operates throughout meetings and walkthroughs and all that good stuff. So you know, Jack, he's a phenomenal dude. He's an even better guy. He's going to be a father soon. So, congrats to him and Megan on a new baby coming soon. And I'm excited to be next to Jack."

Draft hits

Penei Sewell

Jahmyr Gibbs

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kerby Joseph

Jack Campbell

Sam LaPorta

Aidan Hutchinson

Brian Branch

Daft misses

Levi Onwuzurike

Jermar Jefferson

Josh Paschal

James Mitchell

Brodric Martin

Colby Sorsdal

Antoine Green

Hendon Hooker

Giovanni Manu

Based on production value added, best drafting teams since 2021 (non-QBs only):



1. Rams

2. Lions

3. Eagles

4. Chiefs

5. Bucs — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) March 17, 2026

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