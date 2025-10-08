Detroit Lions Sign OL, Place CB on IR, Add DB to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, prior to their first Week 6 practice ahead of a key matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dan Skipper, who started the 2025 season on the team's practice squad, has been signed to the 53-man active roster. Early in the season, the veteran lineman has battled injuries, but is now available to be part of the offensive line rotation, should Taylor Decker need to miss more game action.
Unfortunately for cornerback Khalil Dorsey, he will be out of action for the foreseeable future, as he was placed on the injured reserve list. The special teams ace worked his way back from a significant leg injury suffered last season, but finds himself again out of action for a significant period of time.
Detroit became in the market for additional cornerback help as a result of losing both of their starting defensive backs.
Terrion Arnold is dealing with a shoulder injury and D.J. Reed is currently on the injured reserve list dealing with a hamstring injury.
The former first-round pick has avoided the injured reserve list for now, as the team continues to assess just how long he will be away from action. The news has been encouraging, but Campbell said the team is still assessing the timetable for Arnold's absence away from the field.
After unsuccessfully trying to land veteran cornerback Michael Davis, the team has officially signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to the team's practice squad.
In the past couple of week's, the team has added Nick Whiteside, Tre Flowers and the 32-year old. Erick Hallet also has been working and developing on the team's practice squad.
Maulet came into the league back in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He had a special teams role with the New Orleans Saints during the early portion of his career.
After departing the Saints, he had stints with the Colts, Jets, Steelers, Ravens and Texans. This past offseason, he tried to make the Texans' roster coming out of training camp, but was released when the initial 53-man roster's were established.
Detroit's coaching staff could be seeking to add additional depth at nickel cornerback, as the team looks to fortify their defense in the coming weeks.
Dan Campbell expressed during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket how the team has been working to get those lower on the depth chart prepared to play in meaningful games.
"We give those guys a ton of reps," said Campbell. "I mean, they get a lot of real reps. We try to always get -- we do ones versus ones, two versus ones, outside of what we do on the scout team. It's about teamwork to prepare for the opponents. So, we make sure that those guys that are up next are or have been around our system as much as possible."