Lions Still Dominating Pro Bowl Voting
With each passing week, the Detroit Lions are increasingly becoming the most popular team in the NFL today.
The latest proof of it: The Lions, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's best record (12-1), lead the NFL in total Pro Bowl voting for the second straight week.
For starters, they have a staggering 19 players that are ranked in the top 10 in total votes at their respective position. Additionally, seven of these individuals possess the most votes among NFC players at their positions: Penei Sewell (tackle), Kevin Zeitler (guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Brian Branch (strong safety), Kerby Joseph (free safety), Jack Fox (punter) and Sione Vaki (special teams).
And, Joseph, Ragnow, Sewell, Vaki and Zeitler each lead the entire league in voting at their aforementioned positions.
Meanwhile, second-year Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is currently third among all running backs, possesses the fifth-most total votes of any NFL player (73,617). Gibbs presently trails Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley (82,082 votes), Baltimore running back Derrick Henry (76,582) and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (73,627) in total votes.
The Lions also possess several other players who rank in the top five in total votes (among both NFC and AFC players) at their respective position: Branch (second), Fox (third), Jared Goff (fifth at quarterback), Amon-Ra St. Brown (third at receiver), Taylor Decker (second at offensive tackle), Graham Glasgow (second at guard), Jake Bates (fifth at kicker) and Hogan Hatten (second at long snapper).
Carlton Davis (cornerback), Alim McNeill (defensive tackle), Jack Campbell (inside linebacker), David Montgomery (running back) and Sam LaPorta (tight end) round out Detroit's list of top-10 vote-getters by position.
Fans can continue to cast votes for their favorite players until Monday, Dec. 23 at ProBowl.com/vote or via the NFL's team websites. Player and coach voting will also be used to determine the 88 players selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl, which will be played in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2.