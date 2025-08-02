Lions Stock Watch After Chargers Loss
The Detroit Lions learned plenty about their depth in their preseason opener.
In Thursday's lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, plenty of players vying for roles and spots on the roster were given the opportunity to showcase their abilities.
While the score indicates a poor performance, there were still some players who stepped up and owned their chances.
Here's the latest stock watch heading into the third week of Lions training camp.
Stock up
Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa has an NFL-ready build and good speed. After the Lions' 'Inside the Den' documentary revealed that the coaching staff sees an immediate role for him, Thursday's game provided a sample of the type of impact he can have on the offense early in his career.
While the rookie hasn't supplanted Tim Patrick as the third wideout by any means, he looks ready to contribute right away. He had two catches of 20-plus yards, including one that showcased his run-after-catch ability and physicality when he dropped his shoulder into a defender.
The Lions will find ways to utilize him early, be it on crossing routes or fades that would allow him to use his size to make plays.
Ahmed Hassanein
While Hassanein didn't have the flashiest performance, the tape indicates that he was consistently putting himself in position to get after the quarterback. He narrowly missed a sack in the first half, and was around the ball constantly.
Detroit has its top two edge rushers set in Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport. However, with Davenport's durability issues and the fact that Josh Paschal is on the NFI list, there is a path for the rookie to carve out a spot on the two-deep, and he'd be ready to contribute at a moment's notice.
In an ideal world, the Lions can play him in spot duty and let him develop behind the scenes. However, there's enough natural ability within this player that he could wind up being impactful as a rookie. He showed Thursday that his development is in a good place.
Giovanni Manu
Manu got plenty of action, mostly in the second half of Thursday's game. He showed some growth from last year, looking more confident in his pass sets and physical in the run game.
The key to his development has always been to unlock his natural gifts within his game, and his technique appears to have grown since the preseason last year. With the injury to Dan Skipper, Manu could be in store for more reps as the preseason progresses, and as such he'll have a chance to demonstrate that what he did on Thursday can be consistent.
Ian Kennelly
Kennelly announced his presence on the field with authority Thursday, suplexing Nyheim Miller-Hines to the turf on one of his first snaps on the field. The undrafted free agent out of Division II Grand Valley State showed plenty of physicality, which is a key trait for a safety.
In defending the run, Kennelly showcased that he is unafraid to come down and deliver a hit. This trait can translate to special teams, and as such gives him a fighting chance at earning a roster spot. Consistency and production will be key for him throughout the remainder of the preseason.
Stock down
Special teams
It was an ugly night for Dave Fipp's group on Thursday, with multiple fumbles and penalties. The tone was set from the opening kickoff, as Grant Stuard fumbled the return to give the Chargers ideal starting field position.
Jake Bates committed a penalty by kicking the ball short of the landing zone, and then Dominic Lovett committed an illegal touching penalty when he was the first to touch a ball after going out of bounds.
The issues came to a head when Jakobie Keeney-James muffed a punt inside the Lions' 10-yard line. It's quite likely that Stuard and Keeney-James are not players Detroit looks to as return men in the regular season, but it was still an uncharacteristic and sloppy performance in this area by Detroit.
Hendon Hooker
With Kyle Allen starting the game, Hendon Hooker didn't see action until the third quarter. Though the stat line wasn't the worst, as he went 3-for-6 with an interception, there were underlying issues that seem to have carried over from his training camp struggles a year ago.
Hooker seemed hesitant to deliver the ball on time throughout his reps, and at times would bail on a clean pocket to scramble. Dialing in his timing will be important moving forward, as will finding the right receivers unlike his first third down when he threw incomplete into a crowd of Chargers defenders.
The Tennessee product managed just three first downs in four series. While he's likely to get the first half in Detroit's next outing, he'll need to be much improved in leading the offense to inspire confidence in his abilities within the coaching staff.
DiCaprio Bootle
Bootle was targeted early and often throughout his time on the field. The results unfortunately mirrored his showing early in training camp, as he was beat for a touchdown late in the first half by KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
In the second half, Bootle drew a penalty flag. He graded out poorly via Pro Football Focus, with a team-worst 30.0 grade, and will need to be much improved to hang in a competitive battle for the back-end of the roster.
Kingsley Eguakun
With the Lions' center plans solidifying, Eguakun had the chance to make a case to be the team's backup center. However, he struggled throughout his 32 snaps and may have opened it up for the team's other backup options.
The unfortunate showing started early, as he missed blocks on two runs by Craig Reynolds on the first drive. With others such as Michael Niese and veteran Trystan Colon in the backup battle, Eguakun missed a chance to widen the gap between himself and the field.