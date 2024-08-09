Lions Studs and Duds: Vaki Flashes Instincts, Sudfeld Sputters
The Detroit Lions' first of three preseason games was dedicated to giving the young players plenty of vital reps. With many starters not dressed, Detroit got a good, long look at the depth on its roster.
Coach Dan Campbell's team fell 14-3 to the New York Giants Thursday at MetLife Stadium, as the offense struggled to find its footing. Two second-half drives ended on the doorstep of the end zone, though, and there were good moments mixed in on both sides of the ball.
Here are five studs and duds from the Lions' loss in the preseason opener.
STUD: RB Sione Vaki
Vaki showed off his natural instincts on Detroit's final series of the first half. A converted defensive back from his time at Utah, the rookie is still fine-tuning the nuances of playing the running back position.
Still, Vaki showcased natural wiggle and burst out of the backfield. Several running backs took turns toting the rock for Detroit, but Vaki had the best night of them all. He finished with four carries for 29 yards, including a 15-yard run on his third touch of the night.
DUD: QB Nate Sudfeld
The Lions offense sputtered for much of the first half with Sudfeld at the helm. The veteran got the start and failed to lead Detroit to a first down until its fourth series. Ultimately, he finished the first half seven-of-15 for 40 yards and a red-zone interception.
Sudfeld's night appeared to be over until Hendon Hooker exited after two drives with a concussion. Sudfeld led a solid drive on his second series of the fourth quarter, but the Lions ultimately came away without points after turning the ball over on downs.
Hooker led a strong drive on his second series, piloting a nearly seven-minute oddessy that ended in a turnover on downs near the goal line. He finished five-of-nine passing for 36 yards and also rushed four times for 34 yards, including a 16-yard scramble in which he leveled a defender with his shoulder.
STUD: WR Isaiah Williams
Williams is part of a crowded group of receivers looking to claim the available snaps in the wide receiver room. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois didn't see much run until the second half, but made the most of his opportunities.
On a night where the offense struggled throughout the first half, Williams provided a spark in the final two quarters. Detroit was able to put together two strong drives in this timeframe, and Williams played a role in both.
Williams had a first-down catch on the Lions' final drive of the night, moving the chains on a crossing route complete with a stretch to get past the line to gain. He led the team with four catches for 35 yards.
DUD: WR Maurice Alexander Jr.
Alexander got off to a rough start Thursday night, muffing his first punt return opportunity. Now in his third training camp with the Lions, he has shown flashes on special teams throughout his tenure with the team.
However, it was a less than ideal kickoff to the campaign for the Florida International product. On his second punt return attempt, he took a big hit and nearly lost the ball again. He finished with one reception for six yards on three targets.
STUD: DE Nate Lynn
Lynn is another undrafted free agent who has shown flashes in training camp. In his reps Thursday, he showcased a spin move that allowed him to win on multiple rush attempts.
The William & Mary product got to the quarterback on multiple occasions, logging two quarterback hits. One of those was a sack, when he finished the job after Brodric Martin got to Drew Lock in a hurry.
DUD: CB Steven Gilmore
Gilmore drew two penalties in the first quarter Thursday on special teams. First, he was whistled for holding while serving as a jammer on punt return. On that play, though, he demonstrated awareness by falling on Alexander's muffed punt.
Later in the quarter, he was once again flagged for running out of bounds on his own while covering one of Jack Fox's punts.
STUD: DE Isaac Ukwu
Another undrafted rookie, Ukwu also made a strong impression. Coming to Detroit via Ole Miss, had a sack early in the game. He also had multiple pressures and helped closed the pocket working opposite of James Houston.
Houston had a good day as well, notching a quarterback hit and forcing a throwaway in the first quarter. He also demonstrated an aptitude for dropping into coverage, which is something the Lions want to see more of him as he develops in his third NFL season.
DUD: OT Colby Sorsdal
With all five of the Lions' starting linemen not active, Sorsdal was part of the second-team offensive line. He allowed a sack, one of four given up in total Thursday night.
The Lions' offensive line depth may be cause for concern at this stage, though the team has plenty of options to choose from. They also were dealt a tough blow when reserve tackle Connor Galvin was carted off the field in the fourth quarter.
STUD: DT Brodric Martin
Martin had an encouraging showing working in the middle of Detroit's defensive line. He nearly got a sack, as he put heavy pressure on Lock leading to Lynn's takedown.
The Western Kentucky product has been a player to watch throughout the offseason, as there is optimism for him to have a strong second NFL season. He finished Thursday's game with three tackles and two pass deflections, a sign of how he can impact the game positively from the nose tackle position.
DUD: DB Morice Norris
Norris struggled in his first taste of game action. Playing the safety position, he was on the wrong end of a juke by New York running back Eric Gray in the second quarter. Flying up to make the tackle, Norris lost his footing and Gray raced untouched for a 48-yard touchdown.
Later in the half, Norris was beaten for an 18-yard connection from Tommy DeVito to Tyree Jackson, with Brandon Joseph making the tackle. The undrafted rookie out of Fresno State has flashed at points in camp, but will need a better showing in Week 2.