7 Takeaways from Lions' 14-3 Loss to Giants
The NFL offseason seemed like it was much longer than usual for supporters of the Detroit Lions.
With a football team being heralded as a Super Bowl contender, anticipation mounted as training camp began three weeks ago.
On a damp, drizzling evening in East Rutherford, N.J., players battling for roster spots and young players needing game experience took the field for a preseason contest in front of a sparse crowd.
Here are seven takeaways from the Lions' 2024 preseason opener.
Solid effort for rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw
Ennis Rakestraw has had a solid start to his first training camp, including three picks when padded practices began.
The 2024 second-round pick has relished playing all over the secondary, including on the outside.
Rakestraw started at outside cornerback, and secured a third-down tackle to start the game. Then, his effort on special teams was noticed, as he hustled downfield on his first punt coverage assignment to bring down the returner.
Isaac Ukwu stands out
For undrafted free agents, any opportunity to make plays provides the coaching staff added information when making its evaluations.
Isaac Ukwu was able to sack Drew Lock early in the contest, and used outside rush moves to disrupt the Giants' offense early in the contest.
Detroit's defense was able to stifle the Giants early, forcing three-and-outs, pass breakups and an early interception against Drew Lock. Safety Brandon Joseph was able to aid Detroit in getting into solid field position by intercepting the veteran signal-caller.
Brodric Martin and Nate Lynn combined to earn a sack in the preseason opener. Detroit is counting on Martin to make the second-year leap to provide additional depth along the defensive line.
Jake Bates drills 53-yard kick
The Lions' only score of the game was a 53-yarder from kicker Jake Bates, who is seeking to be more consistent as training camp progresses.
Some level of concern started to grow through the first couple weeks of camp, as Bates started to rack up several misses during practices that were viewed by fans.
Bates has the needed leg strength. However, in order to make the Lions' roster coming out of camp, his consistency must improve.
Nate Sudfeld struggles to find rhythm
Sudfeld likely did not convince the Lions' coaching staff that he should be Jared Goff's backup based on his first-half performance.
The reserve quarterback had trouble leading the offense all throughout the half, experiencing issues with both timing and accuracy. He threw a near-pick, and also tossed a very ill-advised pass in the direction of Daurice Fountain in the second quarter. Additionally, he threw a ball across his body late in the quarter that was intercepted by Tre Herndon.
He finished the opening half five-of-11 through the air for just 24 yards. It was a very underwhelming effort for Sudfeld in his 2024 preseason debut.
Sudfeld re-entered the game in the fourth quarter when Hendon Hooker went to the locker room, and led a drive into the Giants' red-zone. But, the Lions came away without points after turning the ball over on downs.
Defense shaky in second quarter
Aaron Glenn's defense faltered in the second quarter, allowing 14 unanswered points to Brian Daboll's offense.
Giants fan favorite Tommy DeVito found success through the air, completing five-of-eight passes for 79 yards. Plus, New York back Eric Gray ran all over the Lions' defense, rushing for two scores. On his first TD run, he scored from 48 yards out, eluding multiple Detroit defenders on his way to the end zone.
Sione Vaki provides offensive spark
The converted safety aided Detroit in the second quarter with one of its best offensive drives of what otherwise was an abysmal offensive showing.
The 2024 Detroit fourth-round draft pick was able to secure 29 yards on four carries in the first half, including an impressive 15-yard scamper to move the football deeper into Giants territory.
Vaki is in competition to be the team's third-string running back, and with his initial showing, he can continue his development in his first NFL training camp.
It was not the best day for Detroit's offensive line, as Sudfeld was pressured repeatedly. Colby Sorsdal allowed a sack, and the depth could become a concern if injuries keep piling up. Connor Galvin was carted off the field after getting rolled up on in the fourth quarter.
Hendon Hooker decisive, leaves game early
Throughout the first couple weeks of training camp, Detroit's second-year signal-caller struggled with inconsistency and difficulty in team periods against the defense.
Trailing, 14-3, in the third quarter, Hooker moved the offense down the field effectively, with a couple of conversions on third down to extend the drive. His ability to elude defenders and scramble was on full display, as he had a tough 16-yard scramble, battling a safety in the process.
Unfortunately, the nearly seven-minute drive stalled at the three-yard line, when a fourth-down pass intended for Zonovan Knight was deflected at the line.
Following that drive, Hooker went into the blue medical tent. After exiting, he went to the locker room. No immediate specifics were given about his status, but Nate Sudfeld re-entered the game with 12:00 to go. Hooker finished five-of-nine for 36 yards through the air, plus added four carries for 34 yards.