Lions Super Bowl Betting Odds After Micah Parsons Trade
The Detroit Lions are still among the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season.
At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Lions are currently sitting at +1100 odds to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Those teams ahead of them include the Chiefs (+850), Eagles (+750), Bills (+750) and Ravens (+700).
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed that he believed the 2025 roster was among the best assembled by general manager Brad Holmes.
Speaking to reporters before the start of the season, Holmes expressed appreciation his head coach was happy with how the roster was constructed.
"I appreciate Dan saying that. When the head coach says that, it’s a good feeling to have. I feel that way, I agree. Look, we would’ve been even further, actually, if we didn’t have some of the injuries that we unfortunately had with the (Ennis) Rakestraw’s and then Levi (Onwuzurike)’s and stuff like that," said Holmes. "But yeah, I mean I feel very confident, especially with how it’s ended as of – since yesterday, actually.
"So yeah, it’s deep. Again, always say, we’re always searching. It’s never take the foot off the gas, it’s not a breath of fresh air, sigh of relief," Holmes added. "I mean, we might do more stuff today. It’s an everyday task in terms of roster building. But we feel really good about where we’re at going into what we have.”
Micah Parsons, Matt LaFleur speak with reporters
One of the biggest hurdles now facing the Lions is to overcome the surging Green Bay Packers, who made an all-in type trade earlier this week.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed when he first was exposed to new outside linebacker Micah Parsons, who met with reporters on Friday.
“My first exposure to Micah was at the Pro Bowl and I was really impressed by the guy,” LaFleur said on Friday. “Matter of fact, we were joking about it, the majority of the players in the Pro Bowl – I think it’s well known, that’s why there’s not a Pro Bowl game anymore. The majority of the guys looked like they were going through the motions. Except for one guy.”
He immediately noticed the effort of Parsons, even during an exhibition.
Lefleur noted, “And he was trying to wreck shop out there and he was trying to win.”
Parsons shared he grew up watching Sean Taylor compete at the highest levels, even when participating in Pro Bowls.
“I grew up watching Sean Taylor in the Pro Bowls,” Parsons said. “I’m like, ‘We’re in pads. This is best on best. Let me see what I can do a little bit.’ So, that’s how I take it. All I know is ‘go,’ so if he (LaFleur) likes that, that means we’re just one and the same and that’s a good thing. That’s kind of what I figured of him and I’ve got a pretty high standard about him.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.