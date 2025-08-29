Lions Claim Former Raiders Safety Off Waivers
The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their active roster through the waiver wire.
On Friday, the Lions were awarded former Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper via a waiver claim. The move brings their roster to 53, which is full capacity for the regular season.
Harper was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in the 2024 NFL draft. During his time in college, he amassed 132 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He spent the first three of his college seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season.
He made the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster, but was waived following the team’s claiming of former Eagles safety Tristin McCollum off of waivers on Thursday.
Last season, Harper appeared in 15 games with five starts for the Raiders. He totaled 26 combined tackles, a half-sack and an interception to go with two total passes defensed.
Harper was also a key contributor on special teams for the Raiders, playing a total of 265 snaps in that area. He logged 191 total defensive snaps in his 15 games with the team.
The Lions initially kept 50 players on cutdown day, but added two players via waiver claims in defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive end Tyrus Wheat on Wednesday. Additionally, the Lions opened another roster spot by trading wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
General manager Brad Holmes explained the decision to only keep 50 players on the roster during his press conference Thursday.
“We had 50 make the team. We had 50 make the team. That’s it. I don’t know what else you want me to say. I think I explained it,” Holmes said. “Do you want three first guys out that was close? Go ahead and give it to him? He didn’t really – but go ahead and give it to him because we’re only at 50. That’s what you’re saying, right? I’m not trying to be confrontational, but I feel like you’re saying, ‘Why not do the best 53?’ Well, if you only have 50 that we deemed as the standards of making it, then you’ve got to look elsewhere. So that’s the approach that we did.”
The Lions carried just two true safeties on the active roster at the cutdown day in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. The following day, the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas. Now, they’re adding another player in Harper who will provide depth.
Thomas has predominantly been a special teams player throughout his career, but could be an asset for the Lions defensively as well.
Veterans Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox have also seen some action at the safety spot during training camp, and could fill in when needed.