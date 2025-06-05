Lions: Talk of Frank Ragnow's Contract 'Disrespectful'
The NFL world felt shockwaves when Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement after seven seasons earlier in the week.
Ragnow, who earned Pro Bowl honors four times and Second Team All-Pro recognition three times, cited injuries in his decision to hang up the cleats.
The veteran had not been participating in the team's offseason workouts, which had cast some doubt about the future of his tenure with the organization. On Thursday, Lions coach Dan Campbell provided some clarity as to when the team learned of Ragnow's decision.
"We knew that he was contemplating it for a while. But there was never a yes or no, and we did our best to give him his space and let him sort it out," Campbell said. "He did, it was kind of one of those, 'Hey man, you're gonna come to a decision at some point here. We'd certainly like it before the offseason's out.' And he did. And it was time. Whenever you know it's your time, it is the right time, because it's not fair to him and it's not fair to his teammates or anybody else. So I respect the hell out of him for the decision, because it's not easy to do. But he knows himself, and I will always respect that."
Campbell noted that Ragnow did seek his personal advice during the process.
Some speculation regarding Ragnow's absence was that it was connected to the status of his contract. In the final two years of his deal, he did not have any guaranteed money remaining.
"The other thing is, quite frankly, some of this stuff about contract stuff, that's disrespectful," Campbell said. "That's not what this was ever about."
The head coach indicated that had his absence been related to shortcomings within his contract, the organization would've made efforts to make it work.
"If that was the deal, I think we would've found a way because the communication would've been open and clean and clear," Campbell explained. "But I also know Frank, and this was not about that. This was not about that."
Campbell called that discourse disrespectful to Ragnow, and reiterated that the veteran's absence from offseason workouts was never related to financial elements within his contract.
In the immediate future, the Lions will turn to either Graham Glasgow or Tate Ratledge to fill the enormous void left by Ragnow's departure.