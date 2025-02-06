Lions Target EDGE, IOL in Draft Network Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions have the benefit of general manager Brad Holmes being one of the top evaluators in the National Football League.
Heading into the offseason, the Lions have clear needs in the trenches.
Early indications are the 2025 draft will feature a deep class of defensive linemen that Holmes could target to assist in finding the right player to complement Aidan Hutchinson.
In the latest Draft Network mock draft, Detroit targets an edge rusher and an interior offensive lineman early in the draft.
With pick No. 28, the Lions select Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss.
As Justin Melo explained, "The need for an EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson is obvious as the Lions' pass rush struggled following his season-ending injury. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes tend to prefer bigger-body types at the position. Princely Umanmielen checks a lot of boxes, weighing in at a sturdy 265 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Umanmielen is an explosive pass rusher with first-step quickness who totaled a career-high 10.5 this past season."
With pick No. 60, the Lions address their growing need along the interior of the offensive line.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker was a two-year starter and could be a valuable asset in the run game for a team with dynamic running backs.
Booker has earned a reputation for being a tough football player with the desired leadership traits.
"Starting guard Kevin Zeitler is scheduled for free agency, and his running mate Graham Glasgow struggled in 2024. Maintaining a top-tier offensive line could have the guard position as one of Holmes’ two biggest priorities this offseason," wrote Melo. "Tyler Booker is a phone-booth guard who fits Campbell’s preferred style of play."