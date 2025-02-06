Lions 2024 Review: Jameson Williams Ready to Become Superstar
The Detroit Lions' passing game enjoyed an excellent season, headlined by another All-Pro campaign for Amon-Ra St. Brown.
A 2021 fourth-round pick, St. Brown firmly established himself as an alpha wide receiver in 2023 and took another step this past season. He's one of the best in the game, and with an insatiable work ethic figures to remain at the top of his game.
St. Brown wasn't the only wideout to have a big year, as a 121-yard performance in the regular season opener set the tone for Jameson Williams' first 1,000-yard campaign. He was consistent and well-rounded, offering an exciting look at what he can be in the offense for the future.
There are some long-term questions about depth, but the top end of the Lions' wide receiver depth chart is in a good place heading into 2025.
Here's a look back at the performance of the Lions' wide receivers in 2024.
Reason for hope
For the second-straight year, Amon-Ra St. Brown was able to earn First-Team All-Pro honors. He recorded his third-straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards. He finished second in the league in receptions with 115, and fifth in receiving yards with 1,263.
St. Brown was not alone in his exploits, however, as the Lions got excellent production from Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick throughout the season. In his third NFL campaign, Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and set new career-best numbers in almost every category.
Williams did deal with a suspension, but he proved that when he's available on the field, he is a game-breaking receiver. He also demonstrated a more nuanced route tree, which has helped complete his evolution into a complete receiver as opposed to simply a deep threat.
Patrick, meanwhile, stepped right into the role of WR3 and made a huge impact on Detroit's passing game. His physicality and willingness to block made him perfect for a secondary role in Ben Johnson's scheme.
Williams and St. Brown will be back in 2025, along with veteran return specialist Kalif Raymond who caught 17 passes for 215 yards. Patrick is a free agent, but could return at an affordable price, and the Lions could add a young talent in the draft to offer depth.
Reason for worry
The Lions trust their depth, but that depth could have some turnover in 2025. Patrick and fellow veteran Allen Robinson both are free agents, which currently leaves the Lions with St. Brown, Williams and Raymond as the only members of the active roster from last season.
Time will tell how the Lions address that depth, as it could be as easy as re-upping with Patrick and adding a young piece to supplement the group. However, it's important for the team to find that answer earlier in the year as opposed to last year, when Patrick was added to the practice squad at the end of roster cuts due to a position battle that had no clear winner.
With St. Brown's consistency, it's hard to see him taking a step back. As long as he is in the picture, the wide receiver group will always be solid. Williams is the X-factor, however, as if he can continue to be reliable and avoid the drops that plagued him early in his career, he can be a dynamic star.
With Williams, the Lions face an intriguing decision regarding his contract. He's eligible for an extension, and Detroit can get an extra year for negotiations if it picks up his fifth-year option. He proved his abilities in his third year and could be in position for a hefty pay-day this offseason.
Biggest question
Who is the team's third wide receiver when the 2025 season kicks off? Patrick is a veteran who could be brought back on an affordable, short-term contract. He's the easy answer, and Raymond has also been solid when needed to contribute offensively in addition to his return duties.
However, Patrick is entering his age-32 season and had previously missed two consecutive seasons due to significant injuries. Because of the inherent risk, the Lions could benefit from adding a young option to the group to compete for the job.
Because the Lions encourage competition at every spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see them add a young piece to battle for reps.
Free agents
Tim Patrick (Unrestricted free agent)
Allen Robinson (Unrestricted free agent)