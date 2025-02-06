Dr. Chao: Alim McNeill Is 'Biggest Worry' For Start of 2025 Season

All Lions

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) pressures Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) pressures Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions could be without one of their defensive tackles to start the 2025 season.

Alim McNeill suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Buffalo Bills, just ahead of the postseason.

The talented defensive lineman was enjoying a solid campaign prior to his season-ending injury. He recorded 25 tackles, 45 quarterback pressures and 3.5 sacks in 14 games.

Appearing on radio row with the Detroit Free Press, Sports Injury Central's Dr. David Chao shared what he thought about the rash of injuries suffered by the Lions last season.

“Alim McNeill’s the biggest worry. I think that’s gonna be tough to be ready for the start of the season," said Dr. Chao. "Tough, not impossible, but if you can get him back for the second part of the season to be himself, that would be pretty good. So that’s what the hope has to be.”

Coaching changes

Detroit will enter the 2025 season with a myriad of new coaches.

After having a nice run of success since 2022, the New York Jets and Chicago Bears poached Detroit's coordinators after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

For the talented defensive tackle, dealing with changes is just part of life in the National Football League.

“I feel like it happens to teams every year. Players move in and out, coaches move in and out, you’ve just got to roll with the punches and keep going," said McNeill. "You’ve just got to get better every year as a player, do what you need to do out there and it’ll all take care of itself.”

