Lions Target Georgia EDGE in Kiper, Yates Three-Round Mock
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner. In the week leading up to an important offseason date, pundits are starting to release their final mock drafts.
ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper and Field Yates rotated making their selections in a recently released three-round mock draft.
Kiper ended up making the three picks for the Detroit Lions in the latest projection.
With pick No. 28, the team addresses their need along the defensive line by targeting one of the top edge rushers. Mykel Williams out of Georgia was Kiper's pick.
"We talk a lot about the Lions' pass-rush hole opposite Hutchinson," Kiper explained. "Let's fix it. Williams can beat blockers with his explosiveness, and he has even more upside for new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to unlock."
Detroit is expected to fill a need at the guard position in the draft. With pick No. 60, the team targets guard Marcus Mbow out of Purdue.
As Kiper explained, "There's an opening at right guard in Detroit, and Mbow could compete with Kayode Awosika and Christian Mahogany to start. He has spent two seasons at right tackle but started at right guard for Purdue in 2022."
Linebacker Barrett Carter out of Clemson was the selection at No. 102. Detroit had some injury struggles at the position last season. And with veteran Alex Anzalone on the last year of his contract, adding a young prospect at the linebacker spot would be a move made to look to the future.
"I thought about Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker because I really think he's going before Round 4. But after using their first-round pick on Mykel Williams, the Lions might opt to touch up the linebacker room with Carter," Kiper wrote. "He could contribute in a lot of ways; Carter had 77 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 9 pass breakups last season."