Last Two Seasons, Lions Have Been Among Best at Hitting Quarterback

These teams stay getting after the QB 👊💥



Highest averages of QB Hits per Game over the last 2 seasons ⬇️



Ravens - 6.91

Broncos - 6.74

Chiefs - 6.68

Lions - 6.44

Bills - 6.18

Seahawks - 6.12

Steelers - 6.03

Texans - 6.03

Browns - 6.00

Vikings - 5.97 pic.twitter.com/9sRquSXAFe