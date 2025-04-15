All Lions

Last Two Seasons, Lions Have Been Among Best at Hitting Quarterback

Lions have wrapped up plenty of QB hits despite lack of sacks.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates a sack against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For a number of years now, the Detroit Lions – outside of EDGE Aidan Hutchinson – have struggled at producing sacks.

In fact, in each of the past two seasons alone, the Lions have finished in the bottom-half of the league in sack production, averaging no more than 2.5 sacks a game. 

That number dropped to 2.1 per game in 2024, as Hutchinson missed the majority of the season with a fractured tibia and fibula.

Hutchinson, playing in just five games, still managed to amass a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Additionally, Detroit failed to have another defender record even five sacks. Midseason acquisition Za'Darius Smith came the closest with four sacks in eight games as a member of the Lions.

Despite these well-documented issues for Detroit with wrapping up the quarterback, it still has been proficient at getting pressure on opposing signal-callers. The defense has amassed a total of 366 pressures the past two seasons, including a league-leading 187 pressures in 2023. 

Additionally, the unit has still had plenty of hits on opposing passers. In fact, according to The 33rd Team, it has averaged the fourth-most QB hits the last two seasons (6.44/game). A “QB hit” is when a defender makes contact with the quarterback without tackling the QB for a loss.

The Lions became one of the most physical, hard-hitting defenses under the leadership of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. And, it aims to continue that style of play with Kelvin Sheppard calling plays for the unit this upcoming season. 

The next step for Detroit defensively is to convert its ample amount of pressures and QB hits into more sacks. 

It's a large reason why the Lions – equipped with pick No. 28 in the first round – are heavily expected to target a pass-rusher early on during this month's NFL Draft

The three-day draft commences Thursday, April 24, from Green Bay, Wisc.

