Lions Top Priority at NFL Trade Deadline Becomes Crystal Clear
The Detroit Lions have been besieged by injuries to their secondary.
Unfortunately, D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold and Khalil Dorsey are all out for the foreseeable future.
NFL analyst Kevin Patra recently compiled a list of each NFL team's trade needs entering Week 6 of the 2025 season.
For Detroit, adding another impact player or a depth piece in the secondary has the potential of being quite beneficial, as Kelvin Sheppard's defense has played at a high level the first month of the 2025 season.
As Patra explained, "Terrion Arnold will be out "for a long time," according to Dan Campbell, which puts the Lions' corner crew in a tough spot. A potential season-ending injury is a massive blow to a secondary that wants to play physically. Fellow starter D.J. Reed is already on IR. Backup corner Khalil Dorsey (writs) is also injured. That leaves Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox and, potentially, recent practice squad signee Tre Flowers playing significant roles alongside nickel Amik Robertson. This group needs help."
Detroit recently added Nick Whiteside and nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet to the practice squad.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 4th at 4 p.m. (E.T.)
Respect for Amik Robertson
Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator has praised the efforts of veteran defensive back Amik Robertson.
Since the team lost both starting cornerbacks, Robertson is now the team's top defensive back. He has earned more playing time and is tasked with covering top wideouts.
The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back has relished added responsibilities.
“Amik is literally my dog. Like that’s what I call -- that is my pit bull. The ultimate respect. And I’ve got a lengthy history from afar with this player," said Sheppard. "I have a really close friend of mine (LSU Director of Player Personnel) Jeff Martin, he’s in player personnel at LSU.
"He saw Amik coming out and the first thing he ever told me when we got Amik, he said, ‘You just got a dog.’ He said, ‘I stood on the table at LSU years ago when they said he was too small. I watched him put on a knee brace and go out at LSU camp and ask for (Vikings WR) Justin Jefferson in one-on-ones.’ That’s stuff that people don’t know about this player."
Robertson has showcased the gritty, competitive mindset the Lions' coaching staff has come to admire in players brought in as an external free agent.
"He’s always had the underdog mentality, people have always told him he wasn’t good enough, ‘You’re too small,’ this and that. And all he’s done is put his head down and continue to work and that’s why you see this player be able to plug and play," said Sheppard. "That’s not easy. It’s one thing to plug and play, it’s another thing to plug and play and get tasked with the receivers he’s tasked with. I mean we’re talking about the elite of the elite in the League, and he doesn’t bat an eye. And it’s not fake, it’s not phony, it’s real. It’s who he is and it’s a part of his DNA. I love everything about Amik.”