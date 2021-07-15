Ranking 2021 NFC North Running Backs

SI All Lions provides its rankings of the top six running backs in the NFC North division, entering the 2021 NFL season.

Every team needs a good running back.

Although the league is trending toward becoming pass-happy, thanks to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and other young gunslingers, having a running threat prevents the defense from simply dropping everyone into coverage.

The NFC North is full of solid, young running backs. Each team has a starter with no more than four years of NFL experience, meaning these youngsters still have the potential to carve out nice careers.

There are two distinct tiers of backs in the NFC North: Established young stars and up-and-comers.

It makes for a nice dynamic -- one that will be fun to follow as these backs’ careers progress.

Here are the six best that the division has to offer.

6.) Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon is waiting in the wings in the Green Bay running backs room.

The second-year man, out of Boston College, showed immense promise late in the season for the Packers, so much so that several pundits wondered whether he’d done enough for Green Bay to allow starter Aaron Jones to walk.

At 6-foot and nearly 250 pounds, Dillon is an imposing figure. He runs downhill hard, and averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a rookie.

Perhaps the best example of Dillon’s physicality was his performance in Week 16 against Tennessee, in which he carried the ball 21 times for 124 yards and two scores.

Dillon is in the back seat for now, yet don’t be surprised if in time, he is the workhorse back for the Packers.

5.) Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams is staying in the NFC North, albeit suiting up for a rival in the Detroit Lions, after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Packers. Williams outranks Dillon on this list, because of his longevity and dual-threat ability.

Williams has never run for more than 556 yards in a season, yet he annually contributes over 200 yards in the passing game. He’s still just 26 years old, and because he’s had such a light workload, one would think Williams still has some tread left on his tires.

Detroit is getting what some believe is a perfect fit, because he’s good in the locker room while providing dual-threat contributions on the field.

Williams will prove to be a wonderful steal for the Lions, if he continues his upward trajectory.

4.) Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery is in an interesting spot.

In two seasons, he’s run for 1,959 yards, and has started 22 of the 31 games he’s played. And yet, he really hasn’t broken out, because of the tandem situation he’s been in with Tarik Cohen.

Montgomery is due for a breakout season. Cohen is coming off an injury, and seems to be headed to a scat-back role, meaning that Montgomery will get the workload of a starter. This is a role he should do just fine in.

With a quarterback controversy of sorts swirling in Chicago between Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and Nick Foles, even more pressure will be put on Montgomery.

Expect him to carry the majority of the offense, and expect his performance to dictate the Bears’ success in 2021.

3.) Lions RB D'Andre Swift

Much like Dillon, Swift is due for a big second year.

The difference between the two -- and the reason that Swift is higher on this list -- is that Swift has shown more, and is going to have the keys to the offense in Detroit.

With Matthew Stafford off to the City of Angels, the Lions won’t be able to sustain an air raid-style offense. This paves the way for Swift to become the workhorse back that Lions fans haven’t seen for some time.

There’s also the Lions’ offensive line, which has been built up into one of the NFC’s best through drafting first-round talent.

Granted, a lot can happen in the way of changing his fate. But, as it stands, Swift’s future is as bright as anyone in the league.

2.) Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Coming out of Florida State, Cook was a star in the making. He’s lived up to most expectations, running for over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons.

Additionally, in 2020, he accounted for 16 touchdowns.

Cook has been bit by the injury bug a handful of times.

The most games he’s played in one season is 14, which he’s done each of the last two seasons.

He also has to carry his offense at times, with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins being known as turnover prone.

Cook is also very good in the passing game. He's notched 1,275 receiving yards in his career.

Heading into year five, he’s bound to put up more big numbers. The question is whether or not he can continue to do so for much longer, given his workload.

1.) Packers RB Aaron Jones

The top running back on our list plays for the top team in the division -- a coincidence?

Jones has gone from a little-known, fifth-round pick to a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, while also contributing big numbers in the passing game.

Jones was platooned at the beginning of his career with Williams. He, however, set himself apart by showing workhorse capabilities.

With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Jones doesn’t need to be a gamebreaker. Yet, he can be on each and every play.

Jones has stayed relatively healthy throughout his career. He has very good speed and hands, possessing above-average talent in all the necessary areas for running backs.

Most importantly, he provides the run threat necessary to allow his All-Pro quarterback in Rodgers to thrive.

